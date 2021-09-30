CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary

 5 days ago

Jon Stewart brings his trademark wit and passion for social causes to Apple TV+ in the biweekly The Problem with Jon Stewart. TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, returns for an 18th season, sandwiched between spinoff Station 19 and midseason’s hit thriller Big Sky. CBS’ The Price Is Right celebrates its golden anniversary with a prime-time retrospective.

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ First Look Shows Off Stewart’s Return to Series TV

The majority of comments under The Problem with Jon Stewart‘s first-look video on YouTube support his return to television and express their belief now’s absolutely the right time for Stewart to tackle pressing social issues. The Apple TV+ current affairs series debuts on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with new episodes arriving every other week.
C.J. Box’s “Big Sky” Returns For Second Season Next Week

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. ***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wait is almost over as “Big Sky,” the series based on C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell novels, will return for its second season next week. Season two of the popular drama/mystery series...
Jon Stewart Dives Into Society’s “Problems” In New Apple TV+ Show

Jon Stewart is headed back to your screen. The talk show host’s new current affairs series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, premieres on Apple TV+ starting Sept. 30, and the show’s trailer teases Stewart tackling all sorts of social “problems.”. In the 30-second teaser, Stewart can be seen discussing everything...
What to Expect From ‘The Price Is Right’ 50th Anniversary Special

“Come on down!” gets to stay up late for a lively primetime celebration of daytime staple, The Price Is Right‘s 50th anniversary. Since its debut on September 4, 1972, the iconic series has handed out more than $300 million in cash and prizes, including its first-ever auto giveaway, a $2,746 Chevy Vega.
Jon Stewart’s new show is not very funny — it is a mitzvah

The title of Jon Stewart’s new show might have had a double-meaning for almost anyone else. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” sounds like the beginning of a rant by your conservative uncle, or maybe a gripe from a pedantic comedy critic. In its current usage, there is little publicly problematic about the diminutive host, beloved for shepherding viewers through the Bush years and highway goats to safety.
‘Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto and More

“The Price Is Right” just became the longest-running game show ever this year. And they want to kick off their celebration in style with appearances from a few stars. The game show will host a primetime special later tonight featuring guest appearances from different CBS television celebrities. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother,” will “come on down” tonight. So will “FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, and the cast of the sitcom series “The Neighborhood.”
New York’s Stand Up For Heroes Sets Live Return With Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, More

The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced. The annual event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns to ABC for Season 18 tonight: How to watch and stream for free

The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital crew is back for another season of tear-jerking stories, intense trauma cases and the drama that goes on outside the operating room. “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on ABC on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
Grey's Anatomy Returns! Is Meredith Leaving Grey Sloan?

Grey's Anatomy may be long in the tooth, but it can still deliver some vintage drama. The long-running medical drama returned for its 18th season Thursday night, and the episode was bursting at the seams with wild developments. For one, the show now takes place in a post-COVID-19 world. If...
One Chicagoan’s perspective: Jon Stewart pizza rant

When I get stressed, I go down a YouTube rabbit hole. The last time I became Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” was after Boston University’s College of Communication Undergraduate Affairs emailed students the Spring 2022 semester planner, which came as a surprise since I feel like this semester is only two days old.
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? Here’s When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns In 2021

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to return for its eighteenth season. Debuting all the way back in March of 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has made us laugh, swoon, cry, and perhaps most importantly, feel during its illustrious run. Shonda Rhimes’ Thursday night staple will soon return with new episodes (more on that below), but if you’re looking to catch up on the first seventeen seasons of the series, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Netflix.
‘Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels Pays Tribute To Weekend Update’s Norm Macdonald As NBC Show Picks Up 81st Emmy Win

Saturday Night Live picked up its fifth straight win in the Variety Sketch Series category. The long-running NBC comedy series beat HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels paid tribute to former Weekend Update star Norm Macdonald during his acceptance speech. It takes SNL’s Emmy total to 81 wins. Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three and a half seasons and was on the show for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. “Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald,” said Michaels. Michaels...
Chris Noth Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE:  Chris Noth has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Noth became a household name portraying Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order for 5 seasons before landing the recurring role of Mr. Big, love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO hit series, Sex And The City. He brought back the character in both franchise films and will return once again for HBO Max’s spin-off series And Just Like That…, premiering in Dec. The Yale School of Drama alum also notably starred in CBS’ The Good Wife as Peter Florrick, the politico husband with a wandering eye of the titular character, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen on the popular CBS drama Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah. He showed his comedic talents in the Israeli series, Catastrophe, VIP, and his recurring role on Dr. Who. He appeared on the big screen in Lovelace, Elsa & Fred, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, among others. Noth has also appeared in numerous plays both on and off-Broadway including his most recent, Mother opposite Isabelle Huppert. He continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Artist & Brand, and attorney Dave Feldman.
That Time Norm MacDonald Impersonated Tommy Lee on SNL

We lost one of the most ingenious comedic minds in history last week with the death of Norm MacDonald. Along with his timeless stand-up, talk show appearances and podcasts, MacDonald was well-known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, where he once played an enraged Tommy Lee while acting in a skit with Pamela Anderson.
SNL's Lauren Holt Breaks Silence on Departing Show

On Monday, the cast of Saturday Night Live saw a significant shake-up ahead of the debut of Season 47 in just a few weeks when it was announced that not only was long-time cast member Beck Bennett departing the series after eight seasons, but Lauren Holt was also departing. Holt had signed onto Saturday Night Live prior to Season 46 and is departing after just one season. Now, Holt is breaking her silence on leaving SNL.
SNL: Pete Davidson’s Dog The Bounty Hunter impression causes controversy with reference to Brian Laundrie

Fans on social media have been reacting to the season premiere of SNL tonight – including Pete Davidson’s impression of Dog The Bounty Hunter during an opening sketch.Davidson’s character is at a school board Covid-19 meeting where he is looking for Brian Laundrie, the man who is wanted in connection with the death of Gabby Petito whose remains were recently found at a campsite in Wyoming. It’s a reference to Duane “Dog” Chapman – also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter – who joined the manhunt for Laundrie last week, after friends and family urged him to get...
