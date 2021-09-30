On the Horizons

Navy Yacht Club in Long Beach Hosts Annual Navy Day Regatta Oct. 23. The Navy Yacht Club Long Beach will host the annual Navy Day Regatta on Oct. 23, 2021. There will be two races, a short out-and-back “sprint” race, and a random leg race in the Long Beach harbor area finishing off the Navy Yacht Club Long Beach dock in Alamitos Bay. Some temporary berthing will be available after the race. Prizes, refreshments, and a no-host bar will be available at NYCLB. There will also be a trophy presentation for the Long Beach Harbor High Points Series sponsored by NYCLB, Seal Beach Yacht Club, Shoreline Yacht Club, and Little Ships Fleet Yacht Club. The entry fee is $15 before Oct. 10 and $20 after that date. The Notice of Race and entry form is available on the NYCLB website at nyclb.org.