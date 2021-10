CHICAGO — Twice in Joe Ryan’s young major league career, the Twins rookie starter has flirted with history. In his second start, he took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Cleveland’s Amed Rosario ended his bid for history. On Wednesday against the Cubs, his fourth start, it was the Twins’ record book he was chasing, but he was denied the chance to go for it by his manager, who opted to go to the bullpen for the sixth inning with Ryan sitting at 86 pitches.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO