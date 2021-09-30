Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney is free, Broadway happenings, Kanye West and more!

The documentary that Erin Lee Carr unveiled Wednesday after 2-1/2 years of work is more concerned with tastelessly gawking at Spears, says Daniel D'Addario. "This shapeless doc feels overlong at just over 90 minutes, because it’s unclear what, exactly, Carr and collaborator Jenny Eliscu want to say about Spears," says D'Addario. "Contrary to the film’s title, the film’s focus at times seems to be Carr and Eliscu. The pair — respectively, an accomplished documentarian and a journalist who has profiled Spears — both appear on camera, and their work of investigating Spears’ story is dramatized with shots of clicking into secret files or shuffling through paperwork. Eliscu in particular is clearly very emotionally engaged by the Spears case, but, more often, the interactions between Carr and Eliscu are so focused on the thrill of discovery as to lose sight of the human they’re trying to help through their work. But in making themselves characters in the story, the two reporters end up emphasizing how little new information they got. It may not be fair that, though they began work on this project years ago, they were beaten to the punch by the New York Times-produced Framing Britney Spears, but that is the reality; the Times’ documentary, and a brutally effective follow-up dropped this past weekend, helped bring the story into the public consciousness, and Carr’s work as a result only amplifies or adds detail on what has been known. What’s more, Framing Britney Spears was made with an exquisite sensitivity to the delicacy of Spears’ plight and with real insight about the ways in which she’d been misused by the culture even before her conservatorship began....And the documentary’s willingness to settle for easy takeaways about the Spears story means that it underthinks the harder stuff — like what it means, for Spears and for us all, that to discuss her current lack of freedom means, in this project’s case, that we must also look back in gawking horror at scandals from her past."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO