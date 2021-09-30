CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney is free, Broadway happenings, Kanye West and more!

By ashleybihunwgnam
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, Entertainment Reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shares updates pertaining Britney Spears’ father being out as a conservator, “Aladdin” on Broadway being shut down on second night re-open, Daniel Craig to play “Macbeth” on Broadway, the passing of Tommy Kirk, Kanye West’s $90 sweatshirt selling out, and more.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kanye West reportedly buys $57.3M Malibu escape amid divorce

Ye said yes — but social media is saying no. Billionaire rapper Kanye West appears to have dropped $57.25 million on a box-like Malibu house as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian. And although the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house is designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando, it wasn’t impressing the...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Kanye West – ‘Donda Chant’

Kanye West is back with another visual. Mere days after releasing his video for ’24,’ the music superstar has unleashed the video for his song ‘Donda Chant.’. The video was first shared exclusively to Instagram before it made its way to to other streaming services. The video takes inspiration from West’s listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Reportedly Buys Malibu Mansion For $57.25 Million As Rapper's Future With Kim Kardashian Hangs In The Balance

It looks like Kanye West is moving closer to estranged wife Kim Kardashian, as he reportedly dropped a whopping $57.25 million on a Malibu mansion. While it's unclear if Ye and the KKW beauty founder are working on rebuilding their relationship or finalizing their divorce, it's safe to say things may get easier for the two now that they will reportedly be living in the same state. (The former flames previously shared a Hidden Hills home, which Kardashian will reportedly get in the divorce.)
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Crimson

The World Can’t Help but Watch Kanye West

The production, release, and aftermath of “Donda” can be summed up with one image: a hurricane. Intentionally or not, that’s also the title of one of the album's tracks. And, like a hurricane, Kanye West’s raging winds surround an empty hole — the record itself. It is tempting to view...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Tommy Kirk
Person
Kanye
Person
Britney Spears
wjpitch.com

Kanye West’s Donda lives up to the hype

After more than a year of hype, listening parties, drama, album delays and even a failed presidential campaign, Kanye West finally dropped his tenth studio album Donda, on August 29. The album, Donda, named after his late mother, is a strong record and was definitely worth the wait, although it is not without its flaws. It is a major step up from his previous 2019 release, proving that West is back on his game. From the production, mixing, songwriting and overall sound, West shows why he is considered one of the all time hip-hop greats.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Ghostface Killah Reveals ‘Supreme Clientele 2’ Album Will be Exec. Prod. by Kanye West & Mike Dean

Ghostface Killah has been teasing a sequel to his critically acclaimed solo album Supreme Clientele for at least two years now. Last October, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper said that his album was in the making but he never offered any release date for it. The covid-19 pandemic has definitely upset plans for a lot of artists and it seems like Ghostface was a victim as well.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Wgn
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Ringo Starr talks new Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Ringo shares about new Beatles documentary “Get Back”, Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she hasn’t commented on the death of Willie Garson, James Bond star Daniel Craig made honorary Royal Navy Officer, Dean gives his weekend movie reviews, and things to do in Chicago this weekend!
CHICAGO, IL
rapradar.com

Kanye West Jeen-Yuhs Preview

After 21 years in the making, Kanye West’s long-awaited documentary is set to premier on Netflix in 2022. Titled Jeen-Yuhs, the docu-series will feature rare and never-before seen footage of Kanye West, including home videos and commentary from friends and family. The film is helmed by filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah of Creative Control, who directed Kanye’s videos “Through The Wire” and “Jesus Walks”.
CELEBRITIES
kisswtlz.com

A Kanye West Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Kanye West has been busy releasing his tenth solo album, Donda, and it was his tenth project to top the charts. Now a new Netflix documentary is giving you an inside look at his career. Jeen-Yuhs will be released in three parts, following Kanye as he rose from a hot...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Kanye West’s discography ranked

Sports editor Riley Millette compares 17 years of the rapper’s music. Now that “Donda” has had some time to sink in, it’s time for the age-old discussion: how do rapper and producer Kanye West’s albums stack up against each other?. As with any artist, there’s a certain amount of consensus...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Netflix's Britney vs. Spears is more about using Britney Spears than freeing her

The documentary that Erin Lee Carr unveiled Wednesday after 2-1/2 years of work is more concerned with tastelessly gawking at Spears, says Daniel D'Addario. "This shapeless doc feels overlong at just over 90 minutes, because it’s unclear what, exactly, Carr and collaborator Jenny Eliscu want to say about Spears," says D'Addario. "Contrary to the film’s title, the film’s focus at times seems to be Carr and Eliscu. The pair — respectively, an accomplished documentarian and a journalist who has profiled Spears — both appear on camera, and their work of investigating Spears’ story is dramatized with shots of clicking into secret files or shuffling through paperwork. Eliscu in particular is clearly very emotionally engaged by the Spears case, but, more often, the interactions between Carr and Eliscu are so focused on the thrill of discovery as to lose sight of the human they’re trying to help through their work. But in making themselves characters in the story, the two reporters end up emphasizing how little new information they got. It may not be fair that, though they began work on this project years ago, they were beaten to the punch by the New York Times-produced Framing Britney Spears, but that is the reality; the Times’ documentary, and a brutally effective follow-up dropped this past weekend, helped bring the story into the public consciousness, and Carr’s work as a result only amplifies or adds detail on what has been known. What’s more, Framing Britney Spears was made with an exquisite sensitivity to the delicacy of Spears’ plight and with real insight about the ways in which she’d been misused by the culture even before her conservatorship began....And the documentary’s willingness to settle for easy takeaways about the Spears story means that it underthinks the harder stuff — like what it means, for Spears and for us all, that to discuss her current lack of freedom means, in this project’s case, that we must also look back in gawking horror at scandals from her past."
MOVIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary

Dean Richards, Entertainment Reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit, 2022 Super Bowl halftime performers announced, Dean also reviews the movies The Sopranos Prequel: The Many Saints of Newark, Addams Family 2, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. And things to do this weekend!
NEWARK, IL
talesbuzz.com

The best upcoming music documentaries: Britney Spears, Kanye West

Forget music videos — it’s all about music documentaries now. The upcoming year will be filled with deep dives into pop and rock stardom, kicking off with Netflix’s “Britney vs Spears” (now streaming), which delves into the #FreeBritney movement, and the saga that led to ousting her father from her conservatorship.
MUSIC
theacorn.com

Kanye West back in class

Music and fashion mogul Kanye West announced earlier this year his intentions to open a small private school in Southern California. The Acorn learned this week that the billionaire celebrity plans to bring the school to a 4-acre parcel on Tierra Rejada Road in the unincorporated area between Moorpark and Simi Valley.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
monmouth.edu

Kanye West’s Donda: The Long and Winding Road

In October 2019, super-celebrity and contemporarily born-again Christian Kanye West dropped his ninth solo album, the strictly gospel Jesus Is King. Coming off a fully public spiritual awakening, West had enlisted the help of his Sunday Service Choir to produce his interpretation of the gospel. While fans weren’t entirely surprised...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Cosmopolitan

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Current Relationship Status Amid Dinner Sighting

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but they seem to be keeping in very close touch, leading to rumors that the former couple might be pausing their divorce plans. On Friday, they were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu together, then getting into a car with West driving and Kardashian in the passenger seat beside him, as his friends took the back.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy