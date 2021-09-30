CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Traffic Crash Investigation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 09/28/2021 at approximately 8:11 PM, the Opelika Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Gateway Drive near Interstate Drive and the Interstate 85 overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old male, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, GA for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident or the driver of the other vehicle is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.

