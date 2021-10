The light bulb hanging from the ceiling flickered on and off, infuriating the technician in this remote Ugandan town as he checked the refrigerators filled with vaccine doses to confirm they were still working. If the power supply didn’t stabilize, he said, he would have to requisition fuel and start the generator. “It keeps going on and off, like a disco light,” said the technician, Tony Elong. “This is our biggest problem. ... If I am not here and power is off for many hours, we are likely to lose the vaccines. It needs a timely response.”Power failures are...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO