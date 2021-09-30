POLICE STILL NEED THE PUBLIC'S HELP IDENTIFYING SHOOTING SUSPECT

On September 2, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM, the Lower Makefield Police Department responded to the area of Disk Drive and Langhorne Yardley Road for a reports of shots fired. Shell casings were recovered. Police believe the shots were fired at random into the air. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who can identify the gray pickup believed to be involved, please contact LMTPD Detectives at 215-493-4011.