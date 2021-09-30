CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lower Makefield Township, PA

POLICE STILL NEED THE PUBLIC'S HELP IDENTIFYING SHOOTING SUSPECT

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On September 2, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM, the Lower Makefield Police Department responded to the area of Disk Drive and Langhorne Yardley Road for a reports of shots fired. Shell casings were recovered. Police believe the shots were fired at random into the air. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who can identify the gray pickup believed to be involved, please contact LMTPD Detectives at 215-493-4011.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Langhorne, PA
City
Lower Makefield Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crimewatch#Crimewatch Technologies

Comments / 0

Community Policy