CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Taste of Fall: Coppersmith new drink lineup

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyZl2_0cCsD7a200

From apple cider and pumpkin spice, to pear and vanilla, Coppersmith just debuted new fall cocktails for you to try! They are $12 each and pairs perfectly Coppersmith’s roof deck!

  • House of Pain – silver tequila, amaretto, pineapple juice, blue curaçao
  • Start Your Buzz – Bar Hill honey gin, honey simple syrup, lemon juice, apple cider
  • Espresso Martini – Tito’s vodka, cold brew, Kahlua, Frangelico (option to add Baileys Pumpkin Spice)
  • Cherry Smash – Glendalough whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, mint, Luxardo cherry juice, topped with soda
  • Blood Orange Punch – Bacardi rum, blood orange puree, simple syrup, lime juice, topped with Gosling’s rum float
  • Pre-Pear Yourself – Absolut pear, vanilla vodka, pear puree, Rumchata, orange bitters

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Maxim

8 Great Fall Beers to Drink Right Now

Shifting seasons call for shifts aplenty across the board: In what you’re wearing on your feet, in how you’re layering your wardrobe and crucially, what you’re stocking in your fridge. While the best beers for summer are about light, easy-drinking refreshment to beat the heat, the best beers for fall require an open mind and a well-trained palette (or at least, the desire to go out on a limb).
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
visitbatonrouge.com

Get a Taste of Fall in Baton Rouge

It's officially the first day of fall, and there's no better way to celebrate than by sampling all the fall-flavored menu items throughout the Capital City. Whether you prefer the ever-so-popular pumpkin spice or if cinnamon is more your taste, there's a menu item for every palate. We've rounded up a list of our favorites for you to celebrate the autumnal season accordingly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kiss951.com

Healthier Fall Starbucks Drinks With Flavors You Crave

It might not quite be time to trade in your tank tops for scarves and jackets yet, but the first day of fall is this week and that means it’s officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season. LET’S GO LADIES! (and gentleman) Some coffee drinkers look forward to indulging in a sweet PSL all year, but sometimes you just want something lighter.
DRINKS
POPSUGAR

This Secret Drink From Dutch Bros Tastes Like Cinnamon Toast Crunch With a Dash of Pumpkin

Fall is like the Met Gala for seasonal coffee drinks. Baristas fashion their finest concoctions to debut on the red carpet (or drink bar) and wait to see which beverage will get the most attention. Coffee-lovers rate the best and worst dressed tasting drinks based on their amount of fall flavors (yes, pumpkin, we're referring to you) and have high standards that have been shaped by years of impressive PSLs. With a bar raised so high, it's no surprise that caffeine fans have taken the season into their own hands to create drinks that are worthy of the red carpet.
DRINKS
bbcgoodfood.com

BBC Good Food Drinks Taste Awards 2021

Welcome to the ultimate guide for stocking your drinks cupboard straight from the high street. For our first-ever drinks awards, we tested a range of categories from the best gin and rum to canned cocktails and tonic water. Whatever your favourite tipple, we’ve found the best supermarket offering for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Soda#Gin#Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#House Of Pain#Baileys Pumpkin Spice
93.1 KISS FM

Taste, Sip & Swirl 20 Wines at La Vina Fall Wine Festival

Wine and live music will take center stage at La Viña Winery’s upcoming festival October 2-3. The local winery is celebrating its fall grape harvest with the aptly-named Fall Harvest Wine Festival where you'll be able to taste the fruits of their labor -- literally and figuratively. La Viña, located...
EL PASO, TX
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theyankeexpress.com

The scents and tastes of fall in Grafton

The season of golden foliage, tranquil pumpkin patches and overstuffed backpacks has arrived. And its soothing, spicy aromas and tastes can be found throughout New England. In Grafton, you can already find plenty of those cozy scents and tastes. And many businesses in town have also experienced a taste of excitement recently.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ibmadison.com

Fall Beer Taste – Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest

Presented by the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), the Fall Beer Taste – Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest was held Saturday, Sept. 18. Over 20 downtown Sun Prairie businesses participated in the event, pouring 3 oz. samples of up to two flavors of a fall beer, ale, or cider.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Falls Church News-Press

Taste of Falls Church Winners Announced

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department announced the winners of the 2021 Taste of Falls Church, held last Saturday at the Falls Church Festival: Best Overall Menu: Hot N Juicy; Best Overall Taste: (Tie) Rare Bird Coffee and Thompson Italian; People’s Choice Award: Preservation Biscuit. The judges...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
halfbakedharvest.com

The 20 Most Popular Fall Drinks.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Sharing The 20 Most Popular Fall Drinks today to help you find the perfect drink for all the cozy fall nights ahead. This list has everything from pitcher-style drinks…like my Pumpkin Patch Punch, to spooky Halloween cocktails, to warming apple cider moscow mules, and just about everything in between. If you’re looking for the perfect cocktail to serve this fall, you’ll surely be able to find it here.
DRINKS
News Enterprise

Enjoy the taste of fall with an apple cobbler

It’s finally here, a regional favorite, fall. When fall arrives, the flavors of the season, including the frontrunners of apples and pumpkin spice, abound. I was in the mood to have a house filled with the smell of apples and cinnamon baking in the oven so I decided to make an apple cobbler.
RECIPES
saucemagazine.com

6 St. Louis patios to drink beer on this fall

I love posting up outside on a chilly fall evening with a stout or a pumpkin beer in hand; but sometimes, even the most hardcore flannels can’t do anything to stop those sub-60-degree nights from overpowering us. That’s why cozy patios with fire pits and heaters are so essential. Here are a few local restaurants where you can stay comfortable outdoors on a beautiful fall evening while enjoying some fine food and killer brews.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KELOLAND TV

Get a delicious ‘Taste of Sioux Falls’ with Ode’s chicken lettuce wraps

When someone asks you what your “must-see” Sioux Falls attractions are, what do you say? Probably the Falls themselves, but for many a stand-out symbol of the wonder of our city is the Sculpture Walk and the Arc of Dreams. None of that would happen without the artists, and the team of hard-working volunteers who make fundraising events like the upcoming Taste of Sioux Falls that make this happen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
948
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy