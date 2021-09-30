Taste of Fall: Coppersmith new drink lineup
From apple cider and pumpkin spice, to pear and vanilla, Coppersmith just debuted new fall cocktails for you to try! They are $12 each and pairs perfectly Coppersmith’s roof deck!
- House of Pain – silver tequila, amaretto, pineapple juice, blue curaçao
- Start Your Buzz – Bar Hill honey gin, honey simple syrup, lemon juice, apple cider
- Espresso Martini – Tito’s vodka, cold brew, Kahlua, Frangelico (option to add Baileys Pumpkin Spice)
- Cherry Smash – Glendalough whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, mint, Luxardo cherry juice, topped with soda
- Blood Orange Punch – Bacardi rum, blood orange puree, simple syrup, lime juice, topped with Gosling’s rum float
- Pre-Pear Yourself – Absolut pear, vanilla vodka, pear puree, Rumchata, orange bitters
