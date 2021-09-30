CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Argus Press
 4 days ago

1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Pilgrims 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hits the first Series homer, Deacon Phillippe is the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser. 1961 — Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of...

CBS Boston

Red Sox Claim AL's Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
WHIZ

AP Rankings Announced

The sports writers have voted and have named three area teams into the Top 10 in their respective divisions. In Division III Granville with a 5-0 record was voted in the fourth spot. They received 131 votes. Division V Ridgewood received 104 votes. The Generals are 5-0 this season. Newark...
Argus Press

This Date in Baseball

1906 — The Chicago Cubs won their 116th game of 152 played for a winning percentage (.763) since unmatched. The Cubs were 60-15 on the road for an .800 winning percentage. 1925 — Fans saw the unusual spectacle of two managers, both famous hitters, pitch against each other in the season finale. Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers threw one perfect inning and George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns worked two scoreless frames in Detroit’s 11-6 victory.
Argus Press

Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shildt is ready. He hopes his St. Louis players are, too. The Cardinals dropped a rain-shortened season finale, then turned their attention toward the NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. “If we’re going to get to where we want to go,...
Argus Press

Ravens activate Le'Veon Bell, put Wolfe on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday. The Ravens play at Denver on Sunday. Bell was one of three prominent veterans Baltimore brought in to help the backfield after injuries...
Argus Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (52-109, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (90-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will square off...
CBS Atlanta

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
Argus Press

Copper lifts Sky to 86-83 win over Sun and 2-1 series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper flexed after getting fouled on a basket late in Sunday’s WNBA semifinal. Her teammates latched onto the energy to keep an improbable postseason run going. Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday.
Argus Press

Appalachian St uses explosive plays to sink Georgia St 45-16

ATLANTA (AP) — Chase Brice threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State dominated the second half in a 45-16 win over Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Brice was 20-for-28 passing for 326 yards, two big chunks when he hit Corey Sutton for 79 yards in...
Argus Press

Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
Argus Press

Missouri fires defensive line coach Franklin after 5 games

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — First-year Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired Sunday, one day after Tennessee ran for 452 yards and scored on 10 of 11 offensive possessions in a 62-24 blowout at Faurot Field. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement that “a change in direction...
Argus Press

Magnificent Murray has Cardinals rolling with 4-0 start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has progressed from a pretty good quarterback to one of the NFL's elite in a hurry. It's a big reason why the Arizona Cardinals look as if they're on the same track. Arizona is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 after a 37-20...
Argus Press

Indians leave name behind as injury-riddled season ends

CLEVELAND (AP) — The storybook ending wasn't in the cards. The Indians finished more than 100 years of being called the Indians without another championship. The Cleveland Guardians inherit baseball's longest current World Series title drought — 73 seasons and counting. No change there. But a season that began with...
Argus Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: L'Esperance drives toward third state finals appearance

BYRON — Byron senior golfer Jana L’Esperance is aiming for her third straight state finals appearance. If she gets that chance, L’Esperance said her goal is simple. “I’d like to make the top 30 this year,” she said with a smile. The Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has combined...
Argus Press

Utah players return to practice grieving teammate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah players and coaches returned to practice Monday grieving one of their own who was killed in a shooting at a postgame party. The team was on the field for the first time since sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot on Sept. 26, just nine months after Lowe’s friend and teammate, running back Ty Jordan, died in an accidental shooting. The team was on a previously scheduled bye last week.
