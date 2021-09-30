CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinch acquires Pathwire for $1.9bn strengthening CPaaS position

By infomobster
mobileindustryeye.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud communications company, Sinch, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pathwire, the leading cloud-based email delivery platform, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products for developers and marketers. Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch. Using yesterday’s closing Sinch share price of SEK 165.9, and USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.8, this corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately USD 1.9 billion, or SEK 16.6 billion.

www.mobileindustryeye.com

