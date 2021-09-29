Deputy Pima County attorney dies on fishing trip near Sedona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a longtime deputy Pima County attorney reported missing on a fishing trip in northern Arizona has been found dead. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 64-year-old Chris Straub was located Wednesday and it appears to be an accidental death, but didn’t release any details. An autopsy will be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. Authorities say Straub was an avid hiker and fisherman who went fly fishing at Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona. When he didn’t return as expected Tuesday, Straub’s wife alerted law enforcement that he was missing. A search and rescue team found the body in thick overgrowth near the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon.