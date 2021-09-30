CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary

 5 days ago

Jon Stewart brings his trademark wit and passion for social causes to Apple TV+ in the biweekly The Problem with Jon Stewart. TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, returns for an 18th season, sandwiched between spinoff Station 19 and midseason’s hit thriller Big Sky. CBS’ The Price Is Right celebrates its golden anniversary with a prime-time retrospective.

Jon Stewart’s new show is not very funny — it is a mitzvah

The title of Jon Stewart’s new show might have had a double-meaning for almost anyone else. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” sounds like the beginning of a rant by your conservative uncle, or maybe a gripe from a pedantic comedy critic. In its current usage, there is little publicly problematic about the diminutive host, beloved for shepherding viewers through the Bush years and highway goats to safety.
In Which Jon Stewart’s Writers Roast Him For Being Old

The Problem With Jon Stewart – both the Apple TV+ series and the podcast, will premiere on Friday. On Monday, we got an exclusive look at how the writers’ room operates, and how they came to the joke we see in a trailer. The comedian and two of his writers sit down…and he is mercilessly bullied.
How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Jon Stewart is making his triumphant return to the world of television six years after leaving “The Daily Show.” Stewart has popped up here and there over the last few years, notably on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” on which he’s served as an executive producer, but his new series “The Problem with Jon Stewart” puts him back in the spotlight.
Grey's Anatomy Returns! Is Meredith Leaving Grey Sloan?

Grey's Anatomy may be long in the tooth, but it can still deliver some vintage drama. The long-running medical drama returned for its 18th season Thursday night, and the episode was bursting at the seams with wild developments. For one, the show now takes place in a post-COVID-19 world. If...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns to ABC for Season 18 tonight: How to watch and stream for free

The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital crew is back for another season of tear-jerking stories, intense trauma cases and the drama that goes on outside the operating room. “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on ABC on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
New York’s Stand Up For Heroes Sets Live Return With Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, More

The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced. The annual event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation...
‘Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto and More

“The Price Is Right” just became the longest-running game show ever this year. And they want to kick off their celebration in style with appearances from a few stars. The game show will host a primetime special later tonight featuring guest appearances from different CBS television celebrities. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother,” will “come on down” tonight. So will “FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, and the cast of the sitcom series “The Neighborhood.”
What to Expect From ‘The Price Is Right’ 50th Anniversary Special

“Come on down!” gets to stay up late for a lively primetime celebration of daytime staple, The Price Is Right‘s 50th anniversary. Since its debut on September 4, 1972, the iconic series has handed out more than $300 million in cash and prizes, including its first-ever auto giveaway, a $2,746 Chevy Vega.
This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Aside...
One Chicagoan’s perspective: Jon Stewart pizza rant

When I get stressed, I go down a YouTube rabbit hole. The last time I became Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” was after Boston University’s College of Communication Undergraduate Affairs emailed students the Spring 2022 semester planner, which came as a surprise since I feel like this semester is only two days old.
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? Here’s When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns In 2021

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to return for its eighteenth season. Debuting all the way back in March of 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has made us laugh, swoon, cry, and perhaps most importantly, feel during its illustrious run. Shonda Rhimes’ Thursday night staple will soon return with new episodes (more on that below), but if you’re looking to catch up on the first seventeen seasons of the series, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Netflix.
C.J. Box’s “Big Sky” Returns For Second Season Next Week

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. ***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wait is almost over as “Big Sky,” the series based on C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell novels, will return for its second season next week. Season two of the popular drama/mystery series...
SNL's Lauren Holt Breaks Silence on Departing Show

On Monday, the cast of Saturday Night Live saw a significant shake-up ahead of the debut of Season 47 in just a few weeks when it was announced that not only was long-time cast member Beck Bennett departing the series after eight seasons, but Lauren Holt was also departing. Holt had signed onto Saturday Night Live prior to Season 46 and is departing after just one season. Now, Holt is breaking her silence on leaving SNL.
Colin Jost Says His Mom Was 'Slightly Thrown' By The Name Of His Son With Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s decision to go with a noteworthy name for their son took a little getting used to for one family member in particular. The “Saturday Night Live” star revealed during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Thursday that his mom was “slightly thrown” by the couple naming their first child together Cosmo and that she “didn’t quite understand it.”
