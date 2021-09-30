Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed MM: Results From the MAIA Trial

Scenarios for which a doublet regimen may be recommended over a triplet therapy for the management of newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. Robert Orlowski, MD, PhD: Let’s move to our next polling question, which touches on something that Jeff mentioned: triplets vs doublets. I guess we’ve let the cat out of the bag. We on the panel feel the triplets are probably the best thing, but let’s have all of you at home vote on whether you’d favor a doublet or a triplet. Larry, while folks are voting let me ask you, it seems that 1 of the concerns I still hear about using daratumumab as part of daratumumab-lenalidomide-dexamethasone up front for these patients is that folks like daratumumab so much, and it works so well in the relapsed setting that they want to save it for second-line therapy. What do you think about that strategy?

