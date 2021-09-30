CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed MM: Results From the MAIA Trial

By Peter Voorhees, MD
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated results from the MAIA trial, which tested the addition of daratumumab to lenalidomide-dexamethasone therapy in patients with transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Transcript:. Peter Voorhees, MD: The MAIA trial was a randomized phase 3 trial that looked at lenalidomide and dexamethasone with or without the CD38 monoclonal antibody daratumumab...

www.targetedonc.com

healthitanalytics.com

Removing Race from Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnoses

In the joint report published by the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) and the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), the NKF-ASN Task Force recommends the adoption of the new estimation of glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) 2021 Chronic Kidney Disease-Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) creatinine equation that estimated kidney function without including race as a variable.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

MagnetisMM-1 Shows Promise of Elranatamab in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

In the MagnetisMM-1 study, elranatamab induces response with tolerable safety in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Elranatamab (PF-06863135) demonstrated a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated in the phase 1 MagnetisMM-1 trial (NCT03269136), and the agent showed promising early activity as a monotherapy and in combination with pomalidomide (Pomalyst).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Triplet Vs Doublet Therapy for Transplant-Ineligible MM

Scenarios for which a doublet regimen may be recommended over a triplet therapy for the management of newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. Robert Orlowski, MD, PhD: Let’s move to our next polling question, which touches on something that Jeff mentioned: triplets vs doublets. I guess we’ve let the cat out of the bag. We on the panel feel the triplets are probably the best thing, but let’s have all of you at home vote on whether you’d favor a doublet or a triplet. Larry, while folks are voting let me ask you, it seems that 1 of the concerns I still hear about using daratumumab as part of daratumumab-lenalidomide-dexamethasone up front for these patients is that folks like daratumumab so much, and it works so well in the relapsed setting that they want to save it for second-line therapy. What do you think about that strategy?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

R-CHOP With Added Genetic Subtype-Based Targeted Therapy Improves CR Rates in Newly Diagnosed DLBCL

Encouraging results have been reported from the phase 2 Guidance-01 clinical trial. A genetic subtyoe-guided approach to giving immunochemotherapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed encouraging rate of complete response (CR) in first reports from the phase 2 Guidance-01 trial (NCT04025593).1. According to findings presented at the...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Discusses Topline Data Utilizing KRd in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

CancerNetwork® sat down with Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, at the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop to talk about the most important data from the phase 2 MASTER trial in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop (IMW), CancerNetwork® spoke with Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Associate Director for Clinical...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Challenges in Treating Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma

Shared insight on the difficulties of transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and how to optimally approach treatment. C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:Welcome to this CancerNetwork® presentation: “Around the Practice: Optimizing First-Line Therapy in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma.” I’m your host, Dr Ola Landgren. I’m a professor of medicine, and I’m the chief for the myeloma program and the experimental therapeutics program at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami [in Florida]. Joining me are Dr Cristina Gasparetto from the Duke Cancer Institute [in Durham, North Carolina]; Dr Craig Hofmeister from Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University [in Atlanta, Georgia]; and Dr Peter Voorhees from Levine Cancer Institute of Atrium Health [in Charlotte, North Carolina]. Today we’re going to discuss strategies on optimizing for first line in transplant-ineligible patients with a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. We’re going to review 2 patient cases and involve you by using interactive online platform to answer several polling questions, and then we’ll discuss them in the panel.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Trial Enrolls Final Patient To Evlaluate Tucatinib/Trastuzumab for HER2-Positive mCRC

The last patient has been enrolled in the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial, evaluating tucatinib both as a monotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer following previous first- and second-line standard of care therapies. The last patient has been enrolled in the phase 2...
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

10 Tips for People Newly Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is the most common disabling neurological disease in young adults, usually striking between ages 20 and 40, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Nearly one million people in the United States are living with MS, per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), as are more than 2.3 million people worldwide. The good news: Most MS symptoms can usually be managed successfully, says Anthony Reder, MD, a multiple sclerosis specialist and professor of neurology at the University of Chicago.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Elranatamab +/- Lenalidomide Demonstrated Early Promise in Heavily Relapsed Myeloma

According to phase 1 data from the MagnetisMM-1 trial, elranatamab may be a good treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 1 data from the MagnetisMM-1 trial (NCT03269136) of elranatamab (PF-06863135) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma showed encouraging responses with tolerable safety, including in those who received prior BCMA-directed therapy or who were triple-class refractory.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Trevena reports positive results from Covid-19 trial of TRV027

Trevena has reported positive results from a proof-of-concept (PoC) clinical trial where its new AT1 receptor-selective agonist, TRV027, was well-tolerated in hospitalised Covid-19 patients. TRV027 is being analysed as a potential therapy for acute lung injury which causes acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and abnormal blood clotting in Covid-19 patients.
INDUSTRY
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Jakubowiak Looks at New Agents for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021:Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Base Roundtable event, Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, led a discussion on new agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Base Roundtable event, Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, led a discussion on new...
CANCER
Hep

Heart Transplants From Donors With Hepatitis C?

For 28 months, Colin Tucker was on a waiting list for a heart transplant. Finally, one became available through the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Comprehensive Transplant Institute on October 28, 2020. But there was a catch: The heart came from a donor who had hepatitis C virus, which causes inflammation of the liver and can be fatal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Cemiplimab for Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental biologics license application for the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab-wlc for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy. The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental biologics license...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sosman Weighs the Benefits of Combination Therapies in Multiple Lines of Treatment in RCC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021: Solid Tumors,. Jeffrey A. Sosman, MD leads a discussion about a 59-year-old Black who woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Jeffrey A. Sosman, MD, professor. of Clinical Medicine, director,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Greater Tolerability Is Seen With Iberdomide in Multiple Myeloma

Results from CC-220-MM-001 trial support further research of iberdomide-based regimens in multiple myeloma that investigators hope will lead to phase 3 randomized trials and eventual FDA approval of iberdomide in these combinations. When combined with daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), or carfilzomib (Kyprolis), iberdomide (CC-220) showed efficacy and tolerability in patients...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 72-Year-Old Woman With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: Today we’ll be discussing a case of a 72-year-old woman with metastatic colorectal cancer. This patient presented with a 2-month history of bloating and abdominal discomfort. Her last colonoscopy was about 2 years ago and was negative, and she also had some unintentional weight loss. With regard to her past medical history, it’s significant only because of a hysterectomy done about 12 years ago and high blood pressure, which is controlled with lisinopril.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

KRd-ASCT Improves Long-Term PFS in Multiple Myeloma

Promising survival results were shown in the FORTE trial of carfilzomib plus lenalidomide, and dexamethasone induction/consolidation with autologous stem cell transplant and maintenance with carfilzomib-lenalidomide in patients with multiple myeloma. Significantly prolonger progression-free survival survival (PFS) rates were observed for carfilzomib (Kyprolis)- lenalidomide (Revlimid)-dexamethasone induction/consolidation with autologous stem cell transplant...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Use of PARP Inhibitors and Mechanisms of Resistance in Ovarian Cancer

PARP inhibitors are a common treatment for ovarian cancer, but mechanisms of resistance have yet to be fully understood. Shannon Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG, a gynecologic oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the use of PARP inhibitors in ovarian cancer and mechanisms of resistance. According to Westin, PARP inhibitors...
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-standing donor diabetes and pathologic findings are associated with shorter allograft survival in recipients of kidney transplants from diabetic donors

Approximately 6% of deceased kidney donors (DKDs) are diabetic; their kidneys may be associated with worse allograft survival, but published studies suggest that recipient diabetes status has a greater impact on mortality and survival. Since biopsy findings are the most common reason for organ discard, we sought to understand histologic and clinical factors that influence graft survival in patients who receive a kidney from a diabetic DKD. We retrospectively reviewed our institutional experience from 2005 to 2019, and re-evaluated pre-implantation and earliest post-transplant biopsies. Histologic findings were compared against a control cohort of non-diabetic DKD. Of 829 adult DKD transplants, 37 (4.5%) came from diabetic donors. There was no significant difference in diabetic vs. non-diabetic DKD graft survival for all-comers; however, when stratified by duration of donor diabetes, donor diabetes ≥6 years was associated with graft failure. In 25 patients with post-transplant biopsies available, diabetic DKD allografts had significantly greater non-glomerular chronic injury than non-diabetic DKD allografts. Moderate arteriolar hyalinosis (in 24%), moderate tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis (IFTA, in 36%), and diabetic glomerulopathy (in 24%) on early post-transplant biopsy were associated with allograft failure. Pre-implantation frozen section discrepancies were more common in long-standing donor diabetes, and arteriolar hyalinosis and IFTA scores on frozen accurately prognosticated graft loss. There was no morphologic improvement in lesions of diabetic nephropathy on short-term follow-up. In conclusion, donor diabetes ≥6 years, and histologic findings on frozen section and early post-transplant biopsy are associated with diabetic DKD allograft loss.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

