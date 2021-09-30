CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fred Armisen joins Bob Mould on Hüsker Dü classic

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is this weekend. This year’s festival will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances from Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Valerie June, Steve Earle, Lake Street Dive and many more, including Bob Mould and Fred Armisen, who taped their part of the festival.

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Through All the Noise, Bob Mould Looks Toward a Brighter Future

Nothing sums up Bob Mould's music career better than the word "distortion." “It's the one constant,” he says. “The sound of my music, the guitar tone or just the aggressive nature of a lot of the words that I write." When it came time to title his 24-CD boxed set...
BOULDER, CO
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Chris Stapleton, Bob Mould, Code Orange, Mavericks, Alabama, more

If you dig down here a little, there’s a surprise show that came out of nowhere. Hint: It’s on Saturday afternoon. Bob Mould (Mr. Smalls, Sept. 21): It’s always a no-holds-barred affair when the hardcore pioneer behind Husker Du and Sugar sets up in Millvale with his trio. That’s all he needs, of course, is a trio create a wall of dissonant sound. This tour supports his hot-blooded 14th solo album, “Blue Hearts,” which he described as “the catchiest batch of protest songs I've ever written in one sitting.” With Kestrels. 8 p.m. $30; mrsmalls.com.
ALABAMA STATE
San Francisco Weekly

Bob Mould Wears ‘Blue Hearts’ on His Sleeve

Listening to Bob Mould’s music – his more than a dozen solo albums, his releases leading Sugar in the ’90s, and especially the run of six albums he made with Hüsker Dü in the mid-1990s – and you’re likely to come away with the impression that he’s a pretty intense guy. And while that’s not an inaccurate assumption, it takes into consideration only part of the picture. Mould is a thoughtful, incisive lyricist whose songs can address big themes. At his best, Mould has it both ways, and that’s the case with Blue Hearts, his latest album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Bob Mould
Person
Valerie June
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Fred Armisen
cbslocal.com

Pioneering Punk Songwriter Bob Mould Returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An iconic musician and songwriter who exerted a huge influence on ’80s punk and ’90s alternative-rock bands, Bob Mould brings his current trio to August Hall in San Francisco Friday night. A founding member of pioneering Minneapolis punk trio Hüsker Dü, Mould started the band...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Laredo Morning Times

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.”. Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s...
DANA POINT, CA
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney & more join Pearl Jam on “Rockin’ in the Free World”

Pearl Jam closed out the festivities Saturday with an epic, star-studded cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Joining frontman Eddie Vedder on mic were Brandi Carlile— who also joined the band last weekend on a terrific version of PJ’s “Better Man”— as well as Sleater-Kinney, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Patty Smyth, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen share their new duet “Wasted Days”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Legendary musicians John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have separately hinted at working together in the studio, and have just shared their first collaboration. “Wasted Days” is the debut single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming album, due for release in 2022. It’s a heartfelt acoustic anthem written and produced by Mellencamp and features Springsteen on shared lead vocals and guitar. It’s a song of reflection that has the writer contemplating:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Dinosaur Jr’s documentary “Freakscene”

The highly anticipated Dinosaur Jr documentary Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr will finally make its theatrical debut very soon!. Philipp Reichenheim is the film’s director who chronicles the roller coaster career of one of indie rock’s most iconic trios, through the ups and downs, the breakups and reunions, and everything in between.
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Kacey Musgraves Sizzles With ‘Justified’ & ‘Camera Roll’ On ‘SNL’

Kacey Musgraves is bringing the heat. The music superstar opened season 47 of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with performances of her songs ‘Justified’ and ‘Camera Roll.’. Both songs are lifted from Musgraves’ most recent album, ‘Star-Crossed,’ which opened to the best sales week of her career (as we reported here). The...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Robert Redford, Bruce Springsteen Team for Documentary ‘The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses’

Robert Redford and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for the documentary, “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses,” Variety has learned. “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” tells the story about America’s wild horses from their turbulent history to their uncertain future. The feature-length documentary takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places that few people have seen, with more than 80,000 wild horses on public lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen Is ‘Playing a Character,’ According to Former Bandmate

Steven Van Zandt, former guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, said leaving that band was “the big mistake of my life.”. At the time, it didn’t feel like a mistake. It felt necessary because Van Zandt and Springsteen had a huge falling out while the band recorded the 1984 album “Born in the USA.” But Van Zandt’s had a lot of time to reflect since then, and he recently took the time to unpack that moment in his new memoir “Unrequited Infatuations.”
MUSIC
987thebull.com

Blake Shelton joins John, Kelly and Ariana for mashup of soulful classics

The four stars took the stage together to open the show with a mashup of classics by Aretha Franklin and Sam & Dave. Blake and John kicked it off, dueting on “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave. Then, Kelly and Ariana strutted onto the stage and blended their powerhouse voices on Aretha’s legendary “Respect.” Soon after, they were joined by the guys for a four-way finish.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy