There were many months of anticipation to again serve as a celebrity chef at the Blennerhassett Restaurant for the month of September. The excitement has arrived and is upon me. I consider it an honor and pleasure to be able to serve not only the Mid-Ohio Valley, but also many travelers from many different states. It is amazing and unbelievable the number of wonderful and interesting people I have met who are passing through Parkersburg or are here for a visit.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO