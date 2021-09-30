CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thinking big, living mighty: Senior Kayla Vine’s startup Mighty Blendz helps customers prioritize health on a busy schedule

By Jaime Svinth
Vanderbilt Hustler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Nike’s Phillip Knight to Keurig’s John Silvan, many of the most successful business founders have built their multi-million dollar empires from simply solving their own problems. This was exactly the case with senior Kayla Vine’s startup company Mighty Blendz, which blossomed from her humble experimentation with smoothie formulas to give herself access to healthy food wherever and whenever she wanted as a busy college student.

