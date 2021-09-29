CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise’s Unemployment Rate Recovery Is One Of The Best

By Moug
 7 days ago
Need a job? You can find one pretty easily in the Treasure Valley. In fact, Boise's unemployment rate recovery is the 6th best in the nation. Let's face it, March and April 2020 were pretty chaotic. People were losing their jobs left and right, moving back in with parents, many were unable to pay rent, it was insane... At one point, I got a certificate to carry with me that said my job was "essential" in case I was pulled over by the police and asked where I was going. It was pretty crazy. Yeah, a lot of people continued working but from home and many were out of work altogether. Fast forward a year and a half and people are hiring left and right! Denny's in Meridian, Del Taco in Meridian AND Boise, Macy's at the Boise Townsquare mall, these are just a few I've seen out and about with signs saying they're hiring immediately.

2021 Boise Young Professionals Award Winners

Each year, Boise Young Professionals honors young professionals making a difference. Professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 are recognized in several categories. One outstanding business or organization is also honored as the Best Next Generation Place to Work. Applicants are assessed by a panel of community member judges representing different industries and age groups.
This Exciting Change Has Turned Moscow Into The Las Vegas of Idaho

I love the downtown scene in Boise. Bars, clubs, and restaurants line the streets. There's no chance you'll run out of options to get a drink. But what you can't do is ever take your drink with you outside. Open container laws prohibit such thing and you can find "No Alcohol Beyond This Point" signs basically outside any establishment that serves alcohol. I've been against this for some time. Call me an alcoholic, but really I just don't like interrupting the vibe. Having to hurry up and finish a drink or toss a drink before you can make it to your destination is a buzzkill. And apparently Moscow, Idaho agrees.
Boise The Most 'Overpriced' Housing Market In The U.S.

Finding it hard to find a house? Seem like a bit much for the house you're looking at? A recent study shows there is a good reason for that!. Feel like spending nearly half a million dollars for a three bedroom, two bathroom home with 1300 square feet in Boise is a bit ridiculous? That's because it is! In fact, according to a study from Florida Atlantic University, Boise is the city with the single highest overvalued housing market in the country. The study notes that, "The nation’s most overvalued market is Boise, Idaho, where homes are selling for 80.64 percent more than they should, based on a history of past pricing. Work-from-home consumers priced out of other markets during the pandemic appear to be leaving those expensive cities and driving up values in Boise, according to Johnson and Eli Beracha, Ph.D., of FIU’s Hollo School of Real Estate." So, the pandemic plays a big role in the rate people are moving to the area for sure, but how to combat this?
You Can Literally Climb the Walls At This Unbelievable $2 Million Idaho Log Cabin

Are you a climbing enthusiast? Then look no further. We found the perfect Idaho dream home for you!. When it comes to indoor climbing, Boise has it pretty good. Boise State students have their own climbing wall inside the Rec Center. Both the West and Caldwell YMCAs have climbing facilities. If you don't need everything the Y offers, we've also got three climbing gyms in The Commons, Vertical View and Asana.
10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho

Boise is one of the best places in the world to live and to visit. If you think otherwise, you need to experience these exciting, unique, beautiful, and cultural places and things to do. Best of all, the items below are all absolutely free. Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide. Keep scrolling for a deeper look and more info about these great Boise destinations.
Money Magazine: Boise is the 13th Best Place to Live in America

The city of Boise is used to winning in national surveys. Whether it's Idaho or the capital city, we've had a great run of topping surveys such as 'best place to live, the best place to raise a family, and many others. According to a new national publication, Boise is not a top-five place to live; it's not a top ten place to live; welcome to lucky number thirteen, says Money Magazine's new survey of best places to live.
Conspiracy Theory: Idaho Doesn't Exist

Just like there are those who question the earth being round, there are those who question the state of Idaho actually existing. Yet somehow here we are... living in Idaho. Or are we?. A reddit thread was created back in 2018 titled, "Does Idaho exist?" The original post reads, "I...
New Development Plan in Idaho Just West of Caldwell Off I-84

There is a lot to see along Idaho's Interstate 84 and it is constantly developing and changing. When heading west, on the last Caldwell exit you will see currently utilized and active farmlands but also tons of acres that are unused and dry. According to Rachel Spacek with The Idaho Statesman, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas and his staff are focused on a 20 year plan to transform the area. The City Council is considering an 895-acre district near Farmway Road.
Caldwell Is Going To The Dogs

Caldwell is going to the dogs... literally! Indian Creek Plaza's Dog-Toberfest is this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. The event brings together the traditional fun of Oktoberfest with the furry friends that aren't usually invited to such events. There are events for both you and your dog to enjoy. For...
Modest Boise Pizzeria Recognized As One of the Best in the U.S.

We've walked past this pizzeria without realizing it was there, but one man who was determined to find the best pizza in the country had no trouble wandering in!. That man would be David Landsel, an author for Food & Wine. Pizza is one of those things that comes in all sizes, styles and shapes (sometimes a cone here in Boise.) Landsel claims to not have a favorite style of pizza, making him the perfect man for the job. During his quest, Landsel encountered so many pies, that he found there was a need to put together two different rankings:
Autumn in Idaho: A Poem

Truthfully, I'm not the most bothered by this fickle fall that can't decide what's what. Harmless surprises from Mother Nature, if you ask me. Those random warm days give you a few last chances to show off your summer wardrobe or get a last dip in the pool. Who could be mad at that? And the fall foliage is already here regardless of what the weather is like. Just enjoy it, folks, before the first freeze sets in and we're declaring it winter ahead of the solstice. I'm beginning to think that seasons don't actually mean much anymore.
Treasure Valley Panera Breads Are Struggling

It's hit or miss these days when you pull up to a fast-food restaurant. Will they be open or not? Everywhere from Starbucks to Taco Bell have been closing their doors to customers early due to staffing and supply chain shortages. Panera Bread has taken "early" to a new level though.
Another Popular Boise Halloween Experience Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The very popular and oh so loved Boise Hawks' Baseball-o-ween has been cancelled this year. It is a wonderful annual event that was set to take place at Memorial Stadium. The fun and spooky family event was a partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department. Not all hope is lost though, just postponed. The Boise Hawks' Baseball-o-ween has been postponed until spring of 2022, hopefully when the COVID Pandemic has calmed down.
Idahoans Are OBSESSED With This Halloween Scented Candle

It's officially SpoOoky season! We're stocking up on decorations candy, and scented candles. Here's the one Idaho is OBSESSED with!. What even does Halloween smell like, right? Does it smell like candy? Does it smell like chainsaw gas (from haunted houses)? Does it smell like witchcraft? I'm not entirely sure but to play it safe, let's say it smells like candy. Americans like to buy scented candles, it's kind of our thing. Now, the majority of Americans prefer the scents provided by Reece's Peanut Butter Cups or Skittles, and they buy the candles to match. Here in Idaho, we march to the beat of our own drum!
Backpacks Have Been Banned at These Idaho Schools

School safety is no laughing matter. Over the years, no matter your stance on guns--it seems that more and more safety measures have been put into place in order to avoid more incidents that may take the lives of innocent students, faculty, and staff. It doesn't matter what you believe in or who you voted for--safety in schools is so far above politics.
