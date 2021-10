When the heat of the day bears down on you, or you’ve exerted yourself considerably, there’s perhaps nothing better than a deliciously sweet soda over gloriously cold ice cubes to satisfy the thirst you work up. And considering that Coca-Cola and Pepsi are two of the top sodas in this industry, it’s safe to say that they do quite well in satisfying a need for something cold and refreshing. But which one does it better?

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO