As the board of Credit Suisse Group AG meets this week to discuss a strategic review, the names of external forces can be attached to the bank’s troubles: Greensill and Archegos, two broken finance businesses that hurt its bottom line and its clients. But the ongoing crisis at the Zurich-based institution springs from within: Credit Suisse was desperate to hit profit targets and stopped looking at how it made them.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO