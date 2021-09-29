Bette Lain, age 93, of Sylva, N.C., formerly of Gibson City, Ill., passed away at home on Sept. 25, 2021, of a heart condition complicated by a fall and small stroke. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gene Lain; parents, Art and Hattie VanBlaracum; brother Bud VanBlaracum (Toots); sisters, Bea Ashmore (Sandy), Opal Jordan (Virgil), Nadyne Tongate (Gene); and BFF/niece Lila Parsons. She was the hub of the wheel for the VanBlaracum clan.