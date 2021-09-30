EcoEngineers and Cozairo join Renewable Fuels Association

Michael Mann, Penn State professor and author of 'The New Climate War,' joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the Southern California oil spill. "This is really tragic and it's a reminder of the damage that's being done by our continued reliance on oil, coal natural gas fossil fuels," says Mann. "Fossil fuels that were burning are creating these more powerful storms that are leading to these environmental disasters, we have to get off of this path, we have to transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy as quickly as possible."Oct. 4, 2021.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO