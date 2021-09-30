EcoEngineers and Cozairo join Renewable Fuels Association
IARN — Today, the Renewable Fuels Association welcomed EcoEngineers and Cozairo Consultants as its newest associate members. Based in Des Moines, EcoEngineers is a renewable energy consulting firm specializing in clean energy regulations and performing audit, compliance management and consulting services. EcoEngineers was formed to help the clean energy industry stay compliant with the changing regulations, improve their carbon footprint, and maximize revenues from the environmental aspects of their fuel. Cozairo, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is a project developer specializing in the delivery of advantaged, return-generating carbon capture and storage projects to companies across industries, with a particular interest in serving the ethanol industry’s drive towards increased sustainability.kiwaradio.com
