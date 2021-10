Evelyn O. Legassey, age 89, of Sylva passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at Harris Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late George Owl Sr. and Winifred Clark Owl. She was a member of Webster United Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion Post 143. She had owned a restaurant called Evelyn’s Luncheonette in Waterbury, Conn.