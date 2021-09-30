Listen: Steve Earle & the Dukes Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Kathy Mattea knows that one aim of public radio’s Mountain Stage is to share the culture of West Virginia with the rest of the country. “One of the ways that I make decisions in my life is to decide if it is being of service to something that I value in the world,” Mattea said. “I think Mountain Stage is important. I think a platform for artists to be heard is important. I think bringing West Virginia culture to the rest of the country in a more authentic form, rather than the cliche version, is important.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO