Listen: Steve Earle & the Dukes Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce is back at the host microphone for this week’s premiere broadcast featuring live sets from seasoned vets and emerging talents alike. We’re treated to a set of tunes from his New West Records release Ghosts of West Virginia, the album of songs that Steve Earle created for the play “Coal Country” which had a short run off-Broadway in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

