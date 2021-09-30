CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US, Philippines Assessing Defense Treaty, China Wary

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine military officials have held initial talks to assess the future of their countries' 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, including revising it in a possible move that has made China wary, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday. The 1951 treaty commits the United States and...

China sends 56 jets into Taiwan defence zone in another record incursion

Taiwan urged Beijing to stop "irresponsible provocative actions" after 56 Chinese warplanes crossed into its air defence zone on Monday in yet another record incursion. "We demand the Beijing authorities immediately stop its non-peaceful and irresponsible provocative actions," MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said in a statement.
US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's "provocative military action" near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft...
Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea's invasion of South Korea and China's intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America's adversaries.
Taiwan President Warns of 'Catastrophic' Consequences if It Falls to China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory,...
U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan, after the island scrambled jets to warn away close to 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone over a three-day period. Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is...
UK Navy frigate's passage through Taiwan Strait triggers China

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 3 (ANI): British Royal Navy's frigate Her Majesty's Ship (HMS) Richmond reached Vietnam on Friday through Taiwan Strait, on a four-day friendly visit, that has irked China which has condemned the vessel's passage through the sensitive strait as "a meaningless display of presence with an insidious intention."A picture of HMS Richmond arriving at Cam Ranh Bay was posted by the British Envoy to Vietnam.
'If they are not scared, let's meet in the sky:' China's People's Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
South China Sea: Over 150 Chinese Vessels Still Continue On Philippine Territory; Manila Files Protest

The Philippine foreign secretary has ordered that new diplomatic protests be filed against Beijing after Chinese vessels were spotted in the waters claimed by Manila in the South China Sea. Over 150 Chinese vessels are still inside the territorial waters of the Philippines, almost eight months after they were first spotted, reports added.
Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest-ever incursion into the island's air defence zone. Beijing marked its National Day on Friday with its biggest aerial show of force against Taiwan, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. That was followed by a new record incursion on Saturday by 39 planes, said Taiwan's defence ministry. Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

BEIJING (AP) — Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People's Liberation Army's Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase.
