Valley National Bancorp said it's buying the U.S. operations of Israel-based Leumi Bank in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion. New York City-based Valley National (Nasdaq: VLY) said once the merger deal is completed, Leumi shareholders will own more than 14% of Valley National's stock. Bank Leumi has total assets of $8.4 billion, total deposits of $7.1 billion, and gross loans of $5.4 billion, and operates commercial offices in New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Chicago, and Miami. Once the deal is done, the banks say the combined entity will be the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO