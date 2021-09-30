CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Was Millennium Cancelled and Can It Be Revived?

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Carter’s Millennium was cancelled by FOX after three seasons, but both Carter and series star Lance Henriksen support a revival, and fans help could make that happen. This series focuses on ex-FBI agent Frank Black (with an Emmy-worthy portrayal by genre-favorite Lance Henriksen) who was previously a criminal profiler and who has a unique ability to “see” the crime scene from the eyes of the killer. He works as a consultant for the Millennium group solving crimes while also looking for evidence to support the group’s belief that evil forces are coming together as the end of the second millennium approaches and these present a threat to humanity.

