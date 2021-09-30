CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deacon Spotlight: Cristian Escribano

By Editorials
Old Gold Black
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophomore from Frisco, Texas, Cristian Escribano has established himself as a crucial piece of the Wake Forest men’s soccer team’s defense. Escribano made his first appearance on Sept. 25, 2020, in a 3-1 victory over Louisville. A week later, he made his first career start in a match against NC State. Throughout his freshman season, Escribano played in 14 games and saw 1,021 minutes of playing time. Rated as the No. 12 recruit from Texas, Escribano played for FC Dallas’ U-17 Academy as a sophomore, and then with the USL side North Texas FC his senior year.

wfuogb.com

