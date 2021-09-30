Epoxy coating equal to LA Greenbook’s Pickle Jar Test
Company’s workhorse compound, Structure Guard, has passed critical chemical resistance (pickle jar) testing, as required by the Los Angeles Department of Public Works in accordance with the city’s Greenbook standards. By meeting or exceeding the specifications for epoxy liners, LADPW has formally approved Structure Guard for use in sewer rehabilitation applications. To date, more than 200 other cities, counties, and agencies have adopted the LA Greenbook as their own standard for public works construction specifications.concreteproducts.com
