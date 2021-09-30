Epoxy coating equal to LA Greenbook’s Pickle Jar Test

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCompany’s workhorse compound, Structure Guard, has passed critical chemical resistance (pickle jar) testing, as required by the Los Angeles Department of Public Works in accordance with the city’s Greenbook standards. By meeting or exceeding the specifications for epoxy liners, LADPW has formally approved Structure Guard for use in sewer rehabilitation applications. To date, more than 200 other cities, counties, and agencies have adopted the LA Greenbook as their own standard for public works construction specifications.

Buy America-compliant steel fibers suit UHPC mixes

CFS 300-Series carbon steel fibers are designed exclusively for use in ultra-high performance concrete applications, including transportation infrastructure. Fabricated in respective 13-, 19.5- and 25-mm lengths, the 0.3-mm diameter CFS 313-1, 319-1 and 325-1 Type I fibers meet the Federal Highway Administration Buy America requirements for federally funded projects. Steel...
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

L.B. Foster narrows focus to CXT concrete and rail products

CXT Concrete Ties, CXT Concrete Buildings and Carr Concrete owner L.B. Foster has sold its steel Piling Products business assets to J.D. Fields & Co. in a $24 million transaction. The deal includes all inventory associated with the line of business, as well as related fixed assets, topped by a Petersburg, Va. fabrication facility.
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

Tiny house, fine print

Vacationers can now rent Twente Additive Manufacturing’s Fibonacci House—Canada’s first 3D printed home—on Airbnb. Located in the Kootenay Lake Village community of Nelson, BC, the dwelling is Airbnb’s first 3D printed rental, with all proceeds being directly diverted to an affordable homes project spearheaded by World Housing. Designed using the...
HOUSING
