Dutch Bros Coffee celebrated the grand opening of its third Spring-area location Sept. 29 at 8617 Spring Cypress Road. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, this is the third Dutch Bros Coffee location to open in the Spring area, all of which are locally owned by Todd Sesock. A fourth area location, locally owned by Amanda Bigam, is slated to open Oct. 13 at 6914 Louetta Road, Spring. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.

SPRING, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO