Numbers showcase that CB has shockingly been the NY Jets’ best position

By Jets X-Factor
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still too early to anoint them as a truly elite unit … but their achievements only continue to become more legitimate by the week. The New York Jets‘ young cornerback room burst onto the scene in Week 1. They held their own against the Carolina Panthers’ highly respected wide receiver trio of D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall, combining to allow just 77 yards and zero touchdowns throughout the game.

