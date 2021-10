Original Bark Co. expects to add another 500 full-time jobs to its Columbus operations in the next four years, growth that would trips its current local headcount. The New York-based online retailer, which already employs 250 here, Monday was approved for a 1.726%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority with an estimated value of $3.5 million if the company hits all of its growth targets.

RETAIL ・ 14 HOURS AGO