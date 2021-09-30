CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Tweet on the releases of her new single

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Hummingbird is back with new music. Tweet released her newest single, 'Neva Gonna Break My Heart Again' in which she reflects on the heartbreak she's experienced in the past and vows to protect her heart from that pain again.

Bring Me the Horizon release video for new single “DiE4u”

Bring Me the Horizon are back with a new single “DiE4u.” According to a press release, “DiE4u” begins the second phase of the band’s series of ‘Post Human’ EPs. The first of the EP series, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror,’ arrived last year. Said frontman Oli Sykes in a press release:...
Singer-Songwriter and Vocal Looper Jordana Talsky Releases Her New EP "Zahava"

Jordana Talsky is a singer-songwriter and vocal looper who fuses multi-genre influences into her own sound. She accompanies herself by voice with a Roland Boss RC505 loop station. Her ethos is to incorporate digital means into live performance in an organic way, and with the loop machine, she creates a choir on the spot with no pre-recorded parts. Jordana weaves unique interpretations of covers with original material. Her vocal loop song, "RUN", was a judge's pick for finalist in 2018 CBC Searchlight Contest (Canada). Other accolades include finalist placements in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, Julian Award for Emerging Canadian Artists and Toronto Independent Music Awards. She has toured across Canada, Europe, and in 2019 was featured as an emerging artist at Summerfest, the world's largest music festival in Milwaukee as part of her first U.S. tour. Jordana has enjoyed widespread worldwide airplay of her earlier releases "Neither of Either" and "Standard Deviation".
Volbeat Release Second Single From New Album, “Shotgun Blues”

Hey X Fans, are you ready for new Volbeat?? The second single off of their eighth studio album, “Servant Of The Mind”, is out today, titled “Shotgun Blues.” Check out the new video! This is one bad-ass guitar driven song! Volbeat, as you know, is out on the road with Ghost very soon, as they support their new album! It’s new Volbeat, Yo!
Teramaze release video for new single And The Beauty The Perceive

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have released a beand new video for And The Beauty The Perceive which you can watch below. It's the title track from the band's upcoming album, And The Beauty They Perceive, which will be released through Wells Music on October 5. Amazingly, it will be the...
The Omnific release slaptastic video for new single Fountainhead

Australian progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have released a lockdown playthrough video for their new single Fountainhead, which you can watch below. It's taken from their forthcoming debut record Escapades which is released through Wild Thing Records...
Vended, Featuring Corey Taylor and Clown’s Kids, Release New Single

Maggots feeling impatient for new Slipknot would do well to check out Vended. The band doesn’t feature any members of Slipknot, but it does feature two members of Slipknot’s kids — Simon Crahan, son of Shawn “Clown” Crahan,” and Griffin Taylor, son of Corey Taylor. And, surprise surprise, their new single, “Asylum,” is very Slipknotish. I mean, Taylor sounds so much like his dad it’s bonkers, but even if he wasn’t the singer, the ‘Knot influence would be pretty clear.
BTS and Coldplay Release Epic New Single, “My Universe”

Friday (September 24), globally popular bands, Cold Play and BTS, released a new collaborative single, “My Universe.” It is the first collaboration between the two bands, but it’s likely one of more to come. In 10 hours, the bright pop song had amassed 10 million streams on YouTube. Watch the...
Brandi Carlile Releases New Orchestral Single

Friday (September 24), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile dropped a new orchestral song “Right On Time (In Symphony),” ahead of the release of her newest LP, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1. Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner who will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live...
Swallow the Sun Release Gloomy New Single “Woven Into Sorrow”

The normally upbeat Swallow the Sun have released an uncharacteristically downtrodden new single, “Woven Into Sorrow.”. Frontman Mikko Kotamäki calls the song “the gloomiest track” on the band’s forthcoming album, Moonflowers. So hopefully the rest of the record is the kind of cheery “Here Comes the Sun” / “I Got You (I Feel Good)” / “Walking on Sunshine” -esque stuff we’ve come to expect from this band.
Kelly Clarkson releases new Christmas single in September because why not

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need a pesky calendar to tell her to get into the Christmas spirit. The “Voice” coach and superstar singer unveiled her new single on Thursday, a tune called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”. The defiant song finds Clarkson singing about a woman who won’t let her ex...
GUNS N' ROSES To Release New Single 'Hard Skool' This Friday

According to Spotify, a new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard Skool" will be released on Friday, September 24. The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.
Common Kings Release New Single 'Islands To Nashville'

GRAMMY-nominated band Common Kings delivered their brand new single "Islands To Nashville" via tastemaker label Mensch House Records. On "Islands to Nashville,” Common Kings have pushed the bar yet again and infused their unique sound with vibes straight out of Nashville. The track takes the Common Kings trademark style and laces it in with some sugary sweet pop melodies to create a melodic mix that you won’t stop listening to.
Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'

Boston Manor have dropped their new single, 'Algorithm'. The Blackpool band's second single to be released via SharpTone Records, the track following on from 'Carbon Mono', which arrived over the summer. Henry Cox explains: "In the current media landscape, artists now are expected not only to write & perform music;...
Joshua Crumbly Releases New Single + Video “THREE”

Today bassist, producer, and songwriter Joshua Crumbly released his new song “THREE” with an official video featuring animation by Renata Zeiguer. Featuring Michael Rocketship on synthesizer, “THREE” is the third single off of Crumbly’s upcoming sophomore full-length ForEver (out October 8th via Shahzad Ismaily’s figureight records). So far, the album’s been acclaimed by Cool Hunting, Hypebeast, Popmatters, No Treble, WBGO, MXDWN, and Under The Radar, who said "THREE" is "a welcoming taste of Crumbly’s jazz and soul-tinged explorations, full of warm instrumentation and gentle grooves.” ForEver is available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl at Bandcamp.
GSO Phat Releases New Single ‘Diddy Bop’ with Boosie Badazz

Ready to get the game moving, 19-year-old Mississippi-born and Houston-based rapper GSO Phat serves up a new single entitled “Diddy Bop” with Boosie Badazz today via Cash Money Records. Over production from Air Keezy, GSO Phat leans into the beat with hypnotic and head-nodding verses delivering an undeniable hook. Meanwhile,...
Summer Walker CONFIRMS Her Upcoming Album Will Arrive Next Month

Summer Walker has new music on the way. For, the R&B maven has just confirmed that her new album will arrive next month. On October 1, she took to social media to share some more details about the project. The video sees walker in a parking lot ahead of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, where she shared that she planned to detail the project on the red carpet, but restrictions tied to COVID prevented her from doing so.
Ashburnham singer-songwriter Kevin Scott Hall releases new single

ASHBURNHAM — Prolific singer-songwriter Kevin Scott Hall released the first of three new singles on Friday, “Time Stands Still,” an homage to his parents who have been married for over 60 years. “Seeing such a long-term union is quite incredible to me,” Hall said. “There have been rocky times, for...
Daneliya Tuleshova, Standout ‘AGT’ Kid Singers Release New Music

The kid singers of America’s Got Talent Season 15 have continued to shine with their music releases after the show. Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds, and Kelvin Dukes all released new music last month. Definitely take a listen to their new projects and keep an eye out for big announcements from them in the future.
Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
