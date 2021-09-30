Singer Tweet on the releases of her new single

Today bassist, producer, and songwriter Joshua Crumbly released his new song “THREE” with an official video featuring animation by Renata Zeiguer. Featuring Michael Rocketship on synthesizer, “THREE” is the third single off of Crumbly’s upcoming sophomore full-length ForEver (out October 8th via Shahzad Ismaily’s figureight records). So far, the album’s been acclaimed by Cool Hunting, Hypebeast, Popmatters, No Treble, WBGO, MXDWN, and Under The Radar, who said "THREE" is "a welcoming taste of Crumbly’s jazz and soul-tinged explorations, full of warm instrumentation and gentle grooves.” ForEver is available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl at Bandcamp.
Comments / 0