Last month, we reported on an ESRB rating that suggested a new Disney Classic Games Collection from Nighthawk Interactive was in the works. There’s already a similar collection of Aladdin and The Lion King, but this new version also includes The Jungle Book, as well as SNES Aladdin. This has all been unofficial up until now, but today Nighthawk Interactive officially unveiled the bundle with a trailer that you can check out below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO