Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by Saints News Network's Kyle T. Mosley

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints are flying high at 2-1. This weekend when they host the New York Giants, the Saints will be doing so in front of their home crows at the Caesars Superdome, the first time they'll be playing in that building since their January 17, 2021 playoff loss to the Bucs, when the building was previously known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints' return to their home stadium is sure to provide an emotional boost to a crowd who has been through the wringer at the hands of Mother Nature. The Superdome, as it stands, is a loud and intimidating place to play, and with the emotions that are sure to be flowing, one can only begin to imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like.

Here to help provide a glimpse into this week's opponent is Saints News Network publisher Kyle T. Mosley, who was kind enough to answer five questions about the Saints to help Giants fans get to know "the enemy."

From a big picture perspective, the Saints have had to deal with a lot of adversity. How has that affected them as they begin this season?

In the past three weeks, the team has been galvanized from its displacement from Hurricane Ida, a month on the road in Dallas, several injuries to starters, a major suspension, and tagged as underdogs in two out of their three first games.

The Saints are 2-1, but in actuality, they very well could've been 3-0. An early ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers also was a kick-in-the-teeth the team needed to humble themselves and focus on playing New Orleans Saints football.

The leadership of Sean Payton, his staff, and veterans like Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Malcolm Jenkins, and Alvin Kamara have helped to "steady the boat" for the Saints during a turbulent month.

The Saints offensive line just took a hit after losing Terron Armstead. What’s the plan to replace him, and how concerned are you that there is now a weak spot on an otherwise strong unit?

James Hurst is the backup for Terron Armstead. He did a very good job protecting Winston last week in New England when Armstead left due to an elbow injury.

I am not particularly concerned about the tackle position more than the guard position. Cesar Ruiz, a former first-round pick in 2020, has subbed well for starter Erik McCoy at center. Calvin Throckmorton is taking Ruiz's place at right guard in the interim.

What kind of changes in the offense are you seeing with Jameis Winston running it instead of Drew Brees?

Three major dynamics will change with Winston as the signal-caller. The offense can rush the football well when Sean Payton commits to the running attack. Second, Winston can hurt a team downfield in the passing game. Third, he is more mobile than what defenses would account for during a game.

Expect Payton and Winston to keep working out the bugs in their relationship. Coach Payton had Brees for 14 seasons; you cannot replace a first-ballot Hall of Famer overnight.

What do you view as the X-factor in this game and why?

The main factor is Alvin Kamara on the ground and through the air. He's a complete weapon.

Who is the one player no one is talking about ahead of this game but should be, and why?

WR Deonte Harris. His speed creates the best separation out of all the receivers. He's a downfield threat and can hurt you on special teams. I believe the All-Pro kick return specialist leads the NFL early in the season.

Another candidate is Tony Jones, Jr. The former Notre Dame star displaced Latavius Murray as the team's No. 2 running back this preseason, and New Orleans eventually released the veteran. He can hit the holes faster, catches well, and is tougher than he appears.

NFL
