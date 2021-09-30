CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Moore and the Impact of Whitest Kids U Know

By Connor Dillon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, like me, you grew up with the incredible dark comedy styles of Trevor Moore, or more notably his work in Whitest Kids U Know than you may have a twisted sense of humor towards every aspect of life; and WKUK taught us that’s okay. Whitest Kids U Know was a sketch comedy group of improv actors and friends that had a show of the same name of various networks from Fuse to IFC but today the group’s various of forms of work can be found on YouTube and their website. Recently, Trevor Moore, co-founder of the comedy group, tragically passed due to an accident, according to his family and recently it was established he “accidentally fell from a second story balcony, resulting in head trauma.” While not the biggest star in Hollywood, Trevor Moore was more along the lines of fame in a specific district of Hollywood. The actor was well know in the modern comedy world, behind the scenes and on screen with movies such as “Miss March”, work with Comedy Central post-Whitest Kids You Know and more. Below, we’re going to go over the impact of the comedy of Trevor Moore himself and everything done with and by Whitest Kids U Know during their short, but powerful, stint on network television from the acting stage.

Timmy Williams
