Charlotte, NC

Mick Jagger Spotted at Legendary Charlotte Dive Bar the Thirsty Beaver

By Erin Perkins
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop us if you’ve heard this one, but rock-and-roll royalty Mick Jagger walks into a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, and no one seems to notice. According to the Rolling Stone frontman’s Twitter account, that’s just what happened last night at the iconic Thirsty Beaver Saloon. Jagger stands in front of the storied establishment, sipping a beer, and the other customers aren’t even looking in his direction. “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC,” the post reads.

carolinas.eater.com

