Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik revealed her response to all the hosting controversy. In a conversation with James Corden, she finally gave her take on all the Mike Richards drama. Sony Television had to step in when people discovered that the executive producer had some misconduct allegations in his previous position. That all came after a massive search for a new host that included Internet favorite, LeVar Burton. He didn't get picked, nor did a lot of the other frontrunners. But, Richards and Bialik actually made it through, until the producer had to step away. The Big Bang Theory actress is still standing and she sounds absolutely done with all the drama.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO