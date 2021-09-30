Worley execution temporarily suspended

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday routinely stayed the execution of James D. Worley for the 2016 killing of Sierah Joughin, 20, in Fulton County until he exhausts his appeals.

It also appointed Jessica Houston with the Ohio Public Defender's office to represent him in filing an application for reopening the case.

Worley, 62, was convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability in connection with Ms. Joughin’s death. He is now on death row at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

Ms. Joughin, a University of Toledo student from Metamora, disappeared on the night of July 19, 2016 while bicycling home along rural County Road 6. Her handcuffed body was later found in a cornfield. She had been asphyxiated.

The court upheld Worley's conviction and death sentence three months ago. It initially set an execution date of May 20, 2025, but he still has further avenues of appeal available to him.