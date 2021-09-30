CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, OH

Worley execution temporarily suspended

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bsWd_0cCrxO4d00

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday routinely stayed the execution of James D. Worley for the 2016 killing of Sierah Joughin, 20, in Fulton County until he exhausts his appeals.

It also appointed Jessica Houston with the Ohio Public Defender's office to represent him in filing an application for reopening the case.

Worley, 62, was convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability in connection with Ms. Joughin’s death. He is now on death row at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

Ms. Joughin, a University of Toledo student from Metamora, disappeared on the night of July 19, 2016 while bicycling home along rural County Road 6. Her handcuffed body was later found in a cornfield. She had been asphyxiated.

The court upheld Worley's conviction and death sentence three months ago. It initially set an execution date of May 20, 2025, but he still has further avenues of appeal available to him.

Comments / 4

Related
The Blade

Sentencing database moving forward

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court officially Monday renewed its project aimed at creating a felony criminal sentencing process that will make it easier to compare sentencing in all of Ohio’s criminal courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Houston, OH
Fulton County, OH
Government
County
Fulton County, OH
City
Metamora, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Religious exemption to vaccine mandate creates confusion

On Sept. 18, Toledo's Family Christian Center posted its usual church bulletin on Facebook, with one important addition. “If you desire a religious exemption from being forced to take the Covid Vaccine,” the note explained, first read the denomination’s pastoral letter on the subject, and then “please contact Pastor Beau to make an appointment."
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Several shot in weekend incidents

Several people were injured in unrelated shooting incidents over the weekend in Toledo. A person who showed up at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, on Sunday afternoon was treated for a gunshot wound in the hand. Police said the 16-year-old victim, Terrence Dabner, of the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue, said he was robbed but did not give police a location or details of the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy