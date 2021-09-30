Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird

Rapper Tory Lanez, who seems like he could potentially reach a deal in his felony assault case after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year, has been busy becoming an online entrepreneur of sorts. Prior to clearing his Instagram page ahead of his upcoming LP Alone at Prom, Lanez pushed various crypto and NFT businesses on social media with the vigor of CNBC’s Jim Cramer. In videos, he’d all but scream at fans, assuring them the products he was promoting were the opportunity of a lifetime. Even on text-driven Twitter, his level of intensity was consistent, he’d often post in all-caps.