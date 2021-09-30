Worth Watching: Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Jon Stewart knows you have questions. Why is his new show called The Problem With Jon Stewart? Does he know it’s a double entendre? And if so, does he know Tim Robinson already told that joke? Anyway, is that what it’s going to be about — problems? What about laughter? Will there be a desk, and news stories, and punchlines and a studio audience to laugh at them?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO