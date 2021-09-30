The Aukus Treaty, 30 Years of Calm?

Washington -- One of the unsung prophets of Aukus last week was the great British historian Andrew Roberts, who soon will be recognized throughout the English-speaking world as the man who has attempted to retrieve the reputation of King George III from the sneers of ... well, of people like me. His biography of George III will come out in early November, and of course, I have not had a chance to read it, but Roberts will have his work cut out for him with George's treatment of Gen. George Washington during our Revolutionary War and George's lapses into madness.