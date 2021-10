With the nation's death toll from COVID-19 now having surpassed 700,000, now is the time to reckon with the question of how this disaster came to pass. Some answers can be found in the mechanisms of public health and politics: Health agencies didn't move swiftly enough to address the mushrooming threat and spent months debating best practices — masks, school shutdowns, business closings, yes or no? Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans turned social distancing measures into partisan litmus tests. Charlatans promoted useless nostrums, diverting precious resources away from research into legitimately promising treatments.

