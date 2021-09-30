CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Michael 'Venom' Page Joins CBS Sports HQ

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael 'Venom' Page joins CBS Sports HQ to discuss how he's preparing for his rematch against Douglas Lima at Bellator 267.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Keyshawn Johnson SHOCKED to Learn his ESPN Co-Host Max Kellerman Had a Rap Career

It’s only the second week since Max Kellerman joined Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams for ESPN Radio’s national morning show and the hosts are still getting to know each other. During a conversation about the name “Max,” Williams casually asked the show’s point guard what his rap name was. A...
NFL
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning. Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.
SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Lima
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A four-star running back from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ at 9 a.m. ET when Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces his choice from a list of finalists that includes Michigan State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Oregon. The Spartans and Fighting Irish are considered the favorites to land Irvin, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
SkySports

Michael 'Venom' Page agrees with Jake Paul that MMA fighters are underpaid

Bellator contender Michael 'Venon' Page is not a fan of Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul or Paul's bouts with MMA fighters, but agrees with Paul that MMA fighters are underpaid. As MVP prepares for his rematch with Douglas Lima in London on October 1, he is 100 per cent in agreement with...
UFC
CBS Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ

Notre Dame's strong early start with the 2023 recruiting class got even better Wednesday morning when four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Irvin chose Notre Dame over Michigan State, Stanford and Oregon to give the Fighting Irish their fifth commitment of the 2023 cycle. All five commitments are four-or-five-star prospects, according to 247Sports.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

3 reasons to watch Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Venom Page 2

These are three reasons to watch Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2. Bellator 267 is live from the SSE Arena in Wembley on Oct 1 and will feature a rematch that the internet is buzzing about. Michael “Venom” Page will take on Douglas Lima in a rematch from their 2019 bout. That was the night that Page’s undefeated streak ended, and ended on one of the most impressive knockouts in MMA history.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq#Venom#Bellator#Combat
247Sports

How to watch: Four-star Dillon Tatum announcing on CBS Sports HQ

West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star Dillon Tatum will announce his commitment on Wednesday, September 29th at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. CBS Sports HQ is available via phone, computer, and connected TV devices such as AppleTV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, ChromeCast and more with no subscription or login. Tatum has...
NFL
mmanews.com

Michael Page Gets Very Specific In Game Plan For Lima Rematch

Bellator 267 is invading London, England, this Friday, and Michael Page intends to outstrike Douglas Lima and exact revenge after being TKO’d in 2019. The two welterweights are set to rematch in the SSE Arena in London, England. This Friday (October 1, 2021), Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) will have the opportunity to avenge his one and only loss inside the Bellator cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights from their Bellator 267 main event below, courtesy of Bellator MMA. Lima vs. MVP 2 took place October 1 at the SSE Arena in London, England. Michael Page (20-1) and Douglas Lima (32-10) collided in the Bellator 267 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NOLA Saints nab a quarterback in CBS Sports mock draft

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are going to be in a similar situation that they were in this past season at the quarterback position. While Jameis Winston hasn’t been bad through three games (okay — Week 2 was pretty bad), the Saints are either going to keep him around or they’ll look for their future franchise quarterback.
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Douglas Lima promising another knockout over Michael Page at Bellator 267

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is promising another knockout victory over rival Michael Page at Bellator 267. Lima and Page rematch in the headliner of this Friday’s Bellator 267 card. The two first met in May 2019, with Lima knocking Page out in brutal fashion as part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, which Lima won over Rory MacDonald in the finals. Since then, Lima has lost both of his fights to Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov, while Page has won his last five fights over lower-ranked opponents. Bellator decided that now is the time to book the rematch, and the two rivals will square off this Friday night in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Page wants trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following controversial rematch

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page wants a trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following their controversial rematch at Bellator 267. Page defeated Lima via split decision in the main event of Bellator 267 in what was a three-round welterweight fight. It was a close contest for as long as it was contested, but many fans and media felt that Lima did enough to take home the decision. In the end, the judges sided with Page via split decision, but it appears as though “MVP” is not satisfied with the result. Speaking to reporters following Bellator 267, Page called for a trilogy fight with Lima to settle the score. And better yet, Page is asking Bellator to book the fight for five rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings: Michael 'Venom' Page and Leah McCourt enter pound-for-pound rankings

This past Friday, Michael "Venom" Page finally picked up the kind of win over elite an elite fighter critics have been demanding for years when he took a split decision over former welterweight champion Douglas Lima in the main event of Bellator 267. With the win, Page moved into the pound-for-pound list in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings, as well as moving into the No. 1 spot in the 170-pound division.
UFC
247Sports

4-star WR Brenen Thompson to commit Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

Spearman (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson, arguably the top remaining uncommitted target for Oklahoma State in the 2022 class, is ready to make a college decision. The Top247 prospect will announce his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. Thompson named a final three...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy