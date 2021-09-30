Michael 'Venom' Page Joins CBS Sports HQ

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is promising another knockout victory over rival Michael Page at Bellator 267. Lima and Page rematch in the headliner of this Friday’s Bellator 267 card. The two first met in May 2019, with Lima knocking Page out in brutal fashion as part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, which Lima won over Rory MacDonald in the finals. Since then, Lima has lost both of his fights to Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov, while Page has won his last five fights over lower-ranked opponents. Bellator decided that now is the time to book the rematch, and the two rivals will square off this Friday night in London.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO