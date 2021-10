Almost immediately after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul, FOX News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst has been embedded with the Taliban in an attempt to understand how the now in power group plans to rule over the country. Taliban promises to respect women’s rights and not allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorist groups have been met with skepticism from the international community. Trey Yingst joins Alex Hogan on the FOX News Rundown to give an in-depth view on what life is like for those living in Kabul with the Taliban in charge, as well as assessing the terror threat of groups in the region such as ISIS-K.

