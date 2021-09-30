Jamie Spears Issues Statement After Being Suspended From Britney's Conservatorship, Doubles Down On Claim John Zabel Is Not Qualified To Replace Him

You didn’t think he’d go away quietly, did you?

One day after Jamie Spears was suspended from his daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship, he spoke out to share his thoughts on the ruling. The statement — obtained by OK! from Jamie's attorney, Vivan Thoreen, on Thursday, September 30 — began, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally.”

“For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship,” Thoreen insisted. “This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children."

“For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required," read the statement. "For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

Jamie's lawyer noted that “the outcome of yesterday’s hearing” was not only “disappointing” but “a loss” for the “Toxic” singer, 39. Jamie also doubled down on his claims that John Zabel — who has been selected to temporarily replace him as conservator of Britney's estate — is not fit for the job, saying: “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

Thoreen pointed out that it was the 69-year-old who “took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so” and “asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter,” the statement concluded, “and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie be suspended from the singer’s conservatorship — which he has overseen for 13 years — months after Britney’s bombshell court testimony in June, during which she called the conservatorship "abusive" and begged for her life back.

“I believe that the suspension of (James Spears) is in the best interest of the conservatee, Ms. Britney Spears," the judge declared, noting "the current situation is untenable" and "a toxic environment."

One day before the judge's ruling, Jamie filed court documents questioning whether Zabel, a certified public accountant, was qualified to oversee the mom-of-two’s $60 million estate.

Despite Jamie's obvious upset, a source told Page Six Britney “burst into tears” after learning the judge had ruled in her favor.

"For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened," the source told the outlet, adding, "She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years."

Following the ruling, Britney took to Instagram to share a video from a flying lesson. "On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!" the Crossroads actress happily captioned the post. "First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!! Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"

Next on the agenda for Spears' legal team is pushing for the termination of the conservatorship within 30 to 45 days.