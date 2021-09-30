CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Supply chain snafus touch every corner of the economy

Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Christine Romans weighs in on the economic outlook after Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
nextbigfuture.com

Changes for Supply Chain Workers Needed to Save Global Economy

Transportation worker organizations have an open letter urging world leaders to remove restrictions hampering the free movement of transport workers, and guarantee and facilitate their free and safe movement. Land, Sea and air travel worker organizations support $20 trillion of world trade annually and represent 65 million global transport workers,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Outlook#Fed Chair#Bottlenecks#Cnn
etftrends.com

What Is Behind the Supply Chain Disruptions?

While shortages for all manner of goods have been a hallmark of this pandemic induced recession and recovery, it is important to understand what is driving these issues. As we look for the causes of these supply chain disruptions, we find a myriad of factors. While demand for certain goods, such as semi-conductors and steel, has overwhelmed supply, overall global exports are at an all-time high. Importantly, global industries are currently producing goods at a record pace in this globalized economy. As the following chart shows, global exports for OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) countries collapsed with the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. However, exports quickly reversed and are now running at levels above the previous cycle trendline from 2010-2019.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturing Supply Chains Facing Historic Stress Levels

Manufacturing supply chains are facing historic levels of stress. Oxford Economics’ new supply chain stress indicator reveals the U.S. economy faces escalating supply-side challenges. Transportation logjams are the greatest point of stress, but limited spare domestic production capacity, low inventories, sharply higher input costs (most acute for raw materials) and labor challenges are making it increasingly hard for supply to keep up with demand.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Overcoming the Supply Chain Labor Crisis

Employers across all industries are feeling the heat. The Department of Labor reports there are currently 10 million job openings with about 1 million fewer job seekers than there are positions available. Although some employers remain hopeful that next month’s discontinuation of supplemental federal unemployment benefits will help fill openings, supply chain labor shortages aren’t going anywhere.
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Supply chain radar: A Down Under tale of two drivers – Amazon Flex, 'gig vs company' economy

First things first: What should we make of Australia’s Transport Workers Union (TWU) ongoing campaign for fattening up already expensive Enterprise Bargaining Agreements (EBAs) versus drivers, who are slaves of today’s “gig economy” apps? The answer has deeper implications, however, if you are familiar with the bigger picture and not only Down Under.
WORLD
Benzinga

Semiconductor Shortage Hits Supply Chain For MedTech Industry

According to a study commissioned by AdvaMed, the global semiconductor chip shortage is causing delays, order cancellations, and other supply disruptions at MedTech companies. Deloitte conducted the survey. The survey found that all respondents have experienced delays ranging from two weeks to more than one year. AdvaMed used the findings...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Welcome to the New Age of Supply & Demand Chain Executive

It’s the first day of fall. In some parts of the United States, the leaves are already starting to turn. Jackets are coming out of hibernation. And, football is in session. But, those aren’t the only changes happening. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is turning over a new leaf in...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy