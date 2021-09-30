CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California muddies U.S. weekly jobless claims; labor market recovering

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose further last week as California moved more people to another program following the expiration of government-funded aid early this month to maximize their access to assistance. The labor market recovery remains intact, with the report from...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Nebraska has among the tightest labor markets in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Nebraska is one of three states with the greatest labor shortages, according to Business Insider, which analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the job boards Indeed, ZipRecruiter and CareerBuilder. New Hampshire and Vermont are the other two. Nebraska had 52,263 job openings...
ECONOMY
Morning Sun

Michigan sees first-time jobless claims increase 52 percent over prior week

Nearly 19,000 Michiganders filed thier initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 52% over the prior week. According to numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, the number of Michiganders that filed first-time jobless claims last week was 18,727, which is an increase of 6,432 over the prior week.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Weekly jobless claims dip in Spokane County

New jobless claims in Spokane County dropped slightly last week, according to data from Washington state Employment Security Department. Laid-off workers in the county filed 287 new claims during the week ending Sept. 25, compared with 298 claims filed the week before, the department reported Thursday. New unemployment claims in...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
MySanAntonio

U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, potentially a sign of worsening labor-market conditions as well as choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, led by another surge in California, Labor...
ECONOMY
pymnts

New Jobless Claims Up for Third Consecutive Week

The number of new jobless claims inched up again for the third week in a row, hitting 362,000 for the week ending Sept. 25, up 11,000 over the previous week’s unrevised 351,000, according to the Thursday (Sept. 30) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This week’s report is...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected to 362,000

Weekly jobless claims totaled 362,000 last week, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week and above the 335,000 estimate. Continuing claims rose to 2.84 million. The economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.7% in the third quarter, slightly above estimates. Initial jobless claims climbed again last week, rising...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Breeze

Newsom’s spin on jobless claims

There are days when those of us who follow the news feel as though we’re living in a parallel universe. What else could explain the wildly divergent news stories about California’s employment figures?. On September 17, the state’s July unemployment figures were released and the reaction from Gov. Gavin Newsom...
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Florida Jobless Claims Remain Steady

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see relatively little change in new unemployment claims, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating Thursday that the state had 6,845 initial claims during the week that ended Sept. 18. The estimate was down from a revised count of 7,761 for the week ending Sept. 11 and similar to the average of 7,889 claims a week since mid-May. Before the revision, the federal agency estimated that 6,817 new claims had been filed during the week that ended Sept. 11. The recent numbers remain far below the surge in claims last year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic upheaval. From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020, Florida averaged just over 215,000 new claims a week. Last week, the state Department of Economic Opportunity said Florida had a 5.0 percent unemployment rate in August, down from 5.1 percent in July. The August rate reflected 529,000 people qualified as being unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million. The national unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August. An estimated 351,000 new claims were filed nationally last week, up 16,000 from the prior week. Over the past four weeks, the average number of new weekly claims stands at 335,750.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thegazette.com

U.S. jobless claims tick up

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week, to 351,000 — a sign the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market's recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday's report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed jobless claims rose by...
LINN COUNTY, IA
conwaydailysun.com

Maine jobless claims continue to recede

(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 530 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 18 – down by 35 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Americans#The Labor Department#Peuc#Moody S Analytics
Tulsa World

Initial Oklahoma jobless claims for week match pre-pandemic numbers

First-time jobless claims dipped to pre-pandemic levels last week in the state, according to a government report. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,843 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed by Oklahoma workers during the week ending Saturday, a 46% decline from the upwardly revised total from the previous week when 3,435 claims were filed.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTVN.com

U.S. Jobless Claims Go Up As Delta Variant Looms Over Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
TownLift

Utah has the fifth-largest labor shortage in the country

PARK CITY, Utah — There are 1.45 jobs in Utah for every unemployed person in the state. That is the fifth-highest number for all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. “The workers were chased away during COVID,” Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) told KSL. “The labor […]
UTAH STATE
AFP

Fed asks watchdog to review officials' trading

The Federal Reserve has asked its watchdog to investigate the trading activities of senior officials, the US central bank said Monday, after two resigned following criticism of their stock market activities. "As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law," a Fed spokesperson said. "We welcome this review and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings." Last week, Dallas Fed bank Robert Kaplan announced he would leave his post on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, who leads the Boston Fed, moved his already-scheduled retirement up by several months to September 30.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy