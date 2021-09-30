CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown Cleared To Return To Buccaneers For Game Vs. Patriots After COVID Absence

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJQE_0cCrtKOt00

BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown never got to play a game at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots. He will, however, get the chance to return as a visitor this weekend.

The receiver completed his 10-day absence for testing positive for COVID-19, thus clearing him to return to the team on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that Brown will be at work in the Bucs’ facility on Thursday, and he’s “in the clear” to play in Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.

Brown, 33, has six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown in two games this season. In six career games against the Patriots, Brown has caught 36 passe for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

In his lone game as a member of the Patriots in 2019, Brown caught four passes from Tom Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown.

SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It's been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled "My Side Of The Story," where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what's shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they'll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton's comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots' decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. "Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. "He'll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots' Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. "He just told me to...
NFL
CBS Boston

For Patriots, This Is Ugly … And It Looks Like It Will Get Worse

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — When the Patriots' schedule was released last spring, there was some thought that New England could enter the much-hyped Week 4 game against Tom Brady and the Bucs with a 2-1 record. Possibly even a 3-0 record. And though they fumbled away Week 1's game against Miami, the expectation to keep a winning record intact after Sunday's date with the Saints still seemed reasonable. And through 25 or so minutes of football, it was still possible. Then things went sideways. It got ugly. And the Patriots are now 1-2. This one was marked by an almost nonexistent first half for...
NFL
The Spun

NBC Makes Historic Move Before Sunday's Patriots Game

In case you haven't heard, this Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a big one. It marks the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro, and the media hype for this matchup has been through the roof for weeks. Three days before kickoff and it isn't slowing down either.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the reported reasons for Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots

There's been speculation on Tom Brady's reasons for leaving the New England Patriots — and, most of it trickles down to Bill Belichick. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham's new book "It's Better To Be Feared," there's some truth to that. Wickersham originally exposed the power struggles in his bombshell column, and those issues came to fruition in Brady's final years as a Patriot.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Getting Crushed For What He Said About Patriots

The New England Patriots haven't gotten off to the start they they hoped for in 2021. With Mac Jones under center, Bill Belichick's offense has struggled and the team has limped along to a 1-2 record. The rookie quarterback has looked unsteady in his first three NFL games and his...
NFL
NESN

How Tom Brady Greeted Robert Kraft Ahead Of First Game Vs. Patriots

Robert Kraft welcomed Tom Brady back to his old stomping grounds with a warm embrace. NBC cameras captured the greeting between the New England Patriots owner and former quarterback after Brady arrived at Gillette Stadium for Sunday night's Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup. The clip featured only video, no audio, but...
NFL
Community Policy