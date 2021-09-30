Paltalk (PALT) Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) (NASDAQ: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that it has retained ClearThink Capital (“ClearThink”), a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.www.streetinsider.com
