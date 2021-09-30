Paltalk (PALT) Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “GIA.U” beginning on September 24, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols “GIA” and “GIA.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

