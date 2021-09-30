State bills on employer-mandated shots advance, but fit for session at issue
nwaonline.com
5 days ago
House and Senate committees Wednesday advanced a number of bills dealing with employer-mandated vaccinations, amid disagreement over whether the Arkansas Legislature could legally consider those bills based on how lawmakers were called back into session. The 93rd Arkansas General Assembly met in its biennial regular session from January through April,...
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KARK) — The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers who face a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from their employers. The vote Monday came during a continuance of the regular legislative session called to redraw the state’s congressional maps. The measure...
I have to hand it to the Wyoming Republican Party chairman: When it comes to throwing tantrums to get his political way, nobody does it better than Frank Eathorne. His histrionic response to Gov. Mark Gordon not yet calling a meaningless special legislative session to fight vaccine mandates would be funny if it wasn’t likely to be effective. He’ll almost certainly bully enough GOP legislators to make the special session happen. It would be a waste of money, yes. But far more harmful, it would send exactly the wrong message about a health crisis we need to get under control now.
The Arkansas Senate on Monday passed three bills targeting employer-mandated coronavirus vaccinations, as a contentious debate over pandemic-related measures overshadowed congressional redistricting once again on the 114th day of the 2021 regular session. Senate Bill 739 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, would require employers that mandate vaccinations to provide an...
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly one month after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 1, the election integrity bill into law, lawmakers took a step toward increasing penalties for those convicted of illegal voting.
The Senate State Affairs Committee approved SB 9, which would stiffen the punishment from a class “A” misdemeanor to a second-degree felony.
The bill will now go to the full Senate.
Governor Abbott added this item to the agenda of the third special session saying SB 1 weakened the penalty.
There was a lot of fanfare when the Governor signed that bill.
The author of SB 1, Republican Bryan Hughes of Tyler,...
A senate bill to exempt employees from federal covid-19 mandates quickly passed a House committee Tuesday morning while another failed for a tenet that would have opened the door to fines for businesses failing to implement the measure. The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee approved Senate Bill 739,...
The Wyoming Republican Party is pressing legislative leaders to hold a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s employee vaccinate mandate, complaining that Gov. Mark Gordon has not moved quickly enough to gather lawmakers. In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was...
Arkansas House and Senate committees Friday advanced identical bills aimed at providing exemptions to federal and employer covid-19 vaccination mandates. The bills are in response to the mandate of President Joe Biden's administration that will apply to businesses with more than 100 employees, requiring workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two new COVID-19 senate bills regarding vaccine mandates and employee rights have been filed since Monday. Both bills were filed by Republican senators. Senator Trent Garner, R-El Dorado filed SB-730 Monday. The bill seeks to amend the Division of Workforce Services law. It would authorize...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) —A bill allowing businesses and schools to require COVID vaccines that’s set for a full vote in the Ohio House also guarantee broad exemptions for employees and students. The measure attempts to address elements of COVID-related bans that have been proposed in other bills. But...
Congressional Democrats on Friday passed sweeping legislation to uphold abortion rights, a move that follows Texas’ new virtual ban on the procedure and the U.S. Supreme Court’s looming decision on whether to further roll back abortion access. The House vote is thought to be largely symbolic given that the law,...
Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
AUSTIN, Texas — A third special session of the Texas Legislature kicked off Monday at the State Capitol in Austin. One Senate committee advanced a bill setting more humane rules for restraining dogs. Senate Bill 5 requires shelter for dogs and room to move while tethered, while also giving police more enforcement power. SB 5 is scheduled for a vote before the full Senate on Tuesday.
One of Gov. Abbott’s central priorities for the third special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, which began on Monday, is to determine the extent of restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine mandates. As the bills filed so far suggest, lawmakers in the majority party are eager to enforce such restrictions. In...
As the Senate battles infighting within democrats to pass the Build Back Better bill this week, the Southern Christian Coalition is calling on local congressional Republican leaders to vote yes to avert a government shutdown. While the pressure has been centered on Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia...
Michigan public agencies may not require employees or customers be vaccinated against COVID-19 while state and local health officials cannot enact or enforce mask rules for K-12 students under provisions of a budget bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders say will be approved. The nearly $70-billion budget proposal...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. There are plenty of unanswered questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandates, but the tens of millions of people and companies that will be impacted by them are bracing for a change. The situation is...
The vaccine mandate debate is just beginning, as a new announcement underscores the Biden administration’s vision to increase the vaccination rate while opponents push back against new measures as government overreach. Last week, the White House released guidance ordering federal contractors to be vaccinated no later than Dec. 8. The...
A new property tax relief bill has already passed in the Texas Senate just hours after Gov. Greg Abbott added it to the agenda for the Texas legislature’s third special session on Wednesday. The measure — which would use a state tax surplus to reduce property tax bills for the...
Comments / 0